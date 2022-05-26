Meghalaya Board 12th Results 2022 OUT: Check Minimum Marks Required to Qualify Class 12 Science and Commerce Exams

MBOSE 12th Results 2022 OUT: The wait for Meghalaya 12th Result 2022 is finally over. Candidates will be able to check the Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2022 through the link available on the official website. Students can also check the MBOSE 12th Results 2022 for the Science and Commerce streams by clicking on the link provided here. MBOSE 12th Science and Commerce stream results are also available via SMS for those students who are unable to get the results through the official link

Direct Link To Check MBOSE 12th Results 2022

Updated as on May 26, 2022 @ 10:00 AM

Meghalaya Board of School Education will be announcing the Class 12 MBOSE Science and Commerce stream Results 2022 on the official website today. According to reports, the MBOSE 12th Science and commerce results 2022 are expected to be announced by 10 AM Today.

Candidates can check the MBOSE 12th Results 2022 by entering the MBOSE 12th Science/ Commerce Registration number in the result link available on the website. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the MBOSE 12th Results 2022. Students when checking their MBOSE 12th Results must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned on the resultsheet of the candidates.

MBOSE 12th Results for the Science and Commerce streams will be available on the official website - mbose.in. A direct link for the students to check the MBOSE 12th Results 2022 will also be provided here.

MBOSE 12th Results 2022 - Minimum Marks Required to Qualify

Meghalaya Board 12th Science and Commerce stream results will be announced on the official website of MBOSE. Students when checking the MBOSE 12th Results must make sure that they have qualified the required minimum marks in order to be considered as ‘Passed’

According to the marking scheme followed by the board, candidates securing 33% aggregate and 33% in each of the subjects will be considered as qualified in the MBOSE 12th Science and Commerce stream examination.

What After MBOSE 12th Results 2022

After the Meghalaya Board 12th Science and Commerce stream results 2022 are announced, the original certificates of the students will be released. Those who have qualified the MBOSE 12th exams will be eligible for the admissions to further higher education courses based on the marks secured in the MBOSE 12th Examinations.

Will the board conduct Compartment exams

In case a student is unable to secure the required marks in the MBOSE 12th examination, they will be eligible to appear for the compartmental examinations. The MBOSE 12th Compartmental exams will be conducted for the students shortly after the results are declared. Candidates who have appeared for the MBOSE 12th exams and wish to appear for the compartmental exams will be required to submit the applications and appear for the compartmental exams.

