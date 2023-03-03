    Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam 2023 Begins Today, Check MBOSE SSLC Timings Here

    MBOSE HSSLC 2023 Exam has been started today i.e. March 3, 2023. Students appearing for the exam must follow the exam day guidelines. Check important protocols here

    Updated: Mar 3, 2023 11:50 IST
    Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam 2023 Begins Today
    Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam 2023 Begins Today

    Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam 2023: As per the date sheet, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has commenced the Class 10th exams today i.e. March 3, 2023. The English exam has already started and will conclude at 1.00 pm. Students who are appearing for the MBOSE HSSLC 2023 Exam today must keep the exam day guidelines in mind. They can check out the mandatory protocols here.

    The MBOSE Class 10 Exam is being conducted in offline mode at various examination centers. Examinees must reach the exam hall at least 30 mins before the exam commences. As per the schedule, the authorities will conclude the Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam 2023 on March 17, 2023. Students can check the exam timings here.

    Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam Timings

    Particulars

    Exam Timings (March 3, 2023)

    Entry to the exam hall

    9.30 am

    Distribution of Question paper

    9.45 am

    Distribution of Answer sheet

    9.50 am

    Students can start writing from

    10.00 am

    Collection of Answer Sheet

    1.00 pm

    Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam 2023 Important Guidelines

    • Students are required to carry the Assam Board HSLC Admit Card 2023 along with valid ID proof to the exam hall.
    • They will be allowed to enter the exam hall at 9:30 am today. The invigilator will distribute the question paper at 9.45 am
    • No student will be allowed to leave the exam hall until the exam gets over and the answer sheet is submitted to the invigilator.
    • Students are not allowed to carry books, cheating papers, or any sort of electronic device such as smart watches, calculators, etc.
    • Every student has to wear a school uniform for appearing in the exam.
    • Those who violate the guidelines shall be disqualified from the exam.

    Also Read: Assam Board HSLC Exam 2023 Starts Today, Check Important Guidelines Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification