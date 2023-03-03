Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam 2023 Begins Today, Check MBOSE SSLC Timings Here

Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam 2023: As per the date sheet, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has commenced the Class 10th exams today i.e. March 3, 2023. The English exam has already started and will conclude at 1.00 pm. Students who are appearing for the MBOSE HSSLC 2023 Exam today must keep the exam day guidelines in mind. They can check out the mandatory protocols here.

The MBOSE Class 10 Exam is being conducted in offline mode at various examination centers. Examinees must reach the exam hall at least 30 mins before the exam commences. As per the schedule, the authorities will conclude the Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam 2023 on March 17, 2023. Students can check the exam timings here.

Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam Timings

Particulars Exam Timings (March 3, 2023) Entry to the exam hall 9.30 am Distribution of Question paper 9.45 am Distribution of Answer sheet 9.50 am Students can start writing from 10.00 am Collection of Answer Sheet 1.00 pm

Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam 2023 Important Guidelines

Students are required to carry the Assam Board HSLC Admit Card 2023 along with valid ID proof to the exam hall.

They will be allowed to enter the exam hall at 9:30 am today. The invigilator will distribute the question paper at 9.45 am

No student will be allowed to leave the exam hall until the exam gets over and the answer sheet is submitted to the invigilator.

Students are not allowed to carry books, cheating papers, or any sort of electronic device such as smart watches, calculators, etc.

Every student has to wear a school uniform for appearing in the exam.

Those who violate the guidelines shall be disqualified from the exam.

