Meghalaya Chief Minister Inaugurates First Govt. Engineering College, Check Details Here

Engineering College: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Shillong Government College of Engineering on Monday, January 16, 2023. However, this is the first government engineering college in Meghalaya. As per updates, this project was undertaken by RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) and built at the cost of Rs 26 crore in the Mawlai area of Meghalaya.

While addressing the media, Chief Minister said that the focus of his government has been on the youth for the past five years and keeping that in mind the government has initiated various programmes.

Check Tweet below:

A Government of many firsts!



Pleased to inaugurate Meghalaya’s 1st Govt. Engineering College, the Shillong Government Engineering College in Mawlai Kynton Massar under RUSA. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia @Meghalaya_RUSA pic.twitter.com/o7WkbacEGJ — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 16, 2023

He further said that the government has surveyed and interacted with almost 90,000 youth and has come up with a plan to channel their potential. He also informed that programmes related to sports, music, and entrepreneurship are also being initiated by the Meghalaya government.

However, the CM mentioned that youth is both an asset and power, and keeping youth at the forefront, the NPP-led MDA government is giving priority to education. He also added that the Meghalaya government is creating opportunities in different fields to ensure that youth will be equipped to succeed in life and they can help in developing the future of Meghalaya.

Keeping our youth at the forefront, the NPP-led MDA Govt. is according priority to education. We are creating opportunities in different fields to ensure our youth are equipped to succeed in life & to drive the development of Meghalaya in the future. pic.twitter.com/tPLGnOiA1x — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 16, 2023

Keeping our youth at the forefront, the NPP-led MDA Govt. is according priority to education. We are creating opportunities in different fields to ensure our youth are equipped to succeed in life & to drive the development of Meghalaya in the future.

He said that if they plan to upscale the learning process at the age of 20, then they will not be able to get the best outcome, hence, the government has initiated such programmes in which the child can get proper nutrition and early education in a systematic manner.

The Shillong Government Engineering College will cater to Degree course of 3 Technical Branches i.e. Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering & Mining Engineering with intake capacity of 30 for each branch.

The Meghalaya government will also continue to focus on human capital development as an investment for the state's growth, the CM further added.

The Shillong Government Engineering College will cater to Degree course of 3 Technical Branches i.e. Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering & Mining Engineering with intake capacity of 30 for each branch. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 16, 2023

Also Read: NIOS Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 April-May Fee Submission Dates Extended