Meghalaya Launches First Ever School Performance Index for All 11,443 Schools

The MSPGI is developed by the Education Department using the UDISE+ 2025-26 data. Every school will be graded with 1000 points. There will be 43 indicators that will be taken into consideration to grade the schools. These are:

Meghalaya government has launched its first ever school performance grading system in the state where all the 11,443 schools fall under a single standardized grading system. The launch was made by the Meghalaya Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui. The Meghalaya School Performance Grading Index, MSPGI , covers every recognised school in the state located in the 12 districts, and Rymbui termed it as the diagnostic and planning tool rather than a competitive ranking system.

What Does It Mean For Schools?

Under the initiative, every school will get a report card with the overall score, performance grade and state ranking.

This grading system is expected to help school heads, committee, teachers, and education officials to address the problems and capitalize on strengths. They will also be able to prepare an improvement plan based on the Report Card.

Schools will be divided into 17 performance bands, with ‘Utkarsh’ as the top band and ‘Akanshi-10’ as the bottom band. Akanshi-10 will be reserved for schools which need the maximum support. This system is benchmark-based according to the officials which will allow schools to not only compare themselves with other schools but also track their performance and improve on those grounds.

Designed on the lines of Union Ministry of Education’s Performance Grading Index (PGI), Meghalaya has become the first state to adapt the national framework to assess schools. The state has also received the highest PGI score of 525.71 in 2025-26 academic year and has risen from a score of 401.62 in 2022-23 academic year.