MET 2026 Round 5 Seat Allotment OUT at counseling.manipal.edu, Check Allotment Status
MET 2026 Round 5 Seat Allotment result has been announced at counseling.manipal.edu. Candidates can check their allotment status now by visiting the official website. Read the article to know more details.
MET 2026 Round 5 Seat Allotment: Manipal Academy of Higher Education has announced the MET 2026 Round 5 seat allotment result. Candidates can now visit the official website at counseling.manipal.edu and check their MET 2026 seat allotment status. Candidates must login using their MET 2026 application number and password. Allotment of seats will be done based on candidates rank and their preferences. Candidates are advised to confirm their admissions on or till August 1, 2026. Read the article to know more details.
MET Seat Allotment Dates 2026
Candidates must check the table given below to keep a track of events in order to avoid missing any important event.
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Event
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Date
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Allotment of seats
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July 30, 2026
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1st instalment fee payment
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July 30, 2026 to August 1, 2026
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2nd instalment fee payment
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August 3, 2026
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Physical Reporting to Allotted Institute
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August 3 to August 4, 2026
Steps to Check MET 2026 Seat Allotment ?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check their MET seat allotments 2026 online.
- Visit the Manipal Academy official website at counseling.manipal.edu
- On the homepage click on BTech Link
- Enter the MAHE Application Number and Password and click on submit button
- MET Seat Allotment will be displayed on the screen
- Students whose names appear in the allotment list must complete the first installment fees before the deadline
MET 2026 Round 5 Seat Allotment: List of Documents Needed for Verification
Candidates are required to be prepared with these lists of documents to get them verified at the allotted institute and complete the fee payment.
- MET 2026 Rank Card
- Fee Payment Receipt
- MET 2026 Hall Ticket
- Class 10th Marksheet and Certificate
- Class 12th Marksheet and Certificate
- Parents PAN Card
- Recent Passport Size Coloured Photograph
- Authorization Letter (if applicable)
- Any Valid Government ID
What After Seat Allotment?
Candidates must first check their names in the allotment list to know the campus allotted and then get their important documents verified at the allotted institute. They must also pay the seat confirmation fee online and start attending the classes as per the schedule.
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