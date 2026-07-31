MET 2026 Round 5 Seat Allotment OUT at counseling.manipal.edu, Check Allotment Status

MET 2026 Round 5 Seat Allotment: Manipal Academy of Higher Education has announced the MET 2026 Round 5 seat allotment result. Candidates can now visit the official website at counseling.manipal.edu and check their MET 2026 seat allotment status. Candidates must login using their MET 2026 application number and password. Allotment of seats will be done based on candidates rank and their preferences. Candidates are advised to confirm their admissions on or till August 1, 2026. Read the article to know more details.

MET Seat Allotment Dates 2026

Candidates must check the table given below to keep a track of events in order to avoid missing any important event.