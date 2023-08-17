MH CET 3-Year LLB CAP Round 1 Allotment List 2023 Released, Know How To Check Here

MH CET 3-Year LLB CAP Round 1 Allotment List 2023: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the allocation list for MH CET 3-year LLB round 1 today, August 17, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have applied for the seat allocation process can check their allotment status by visiting the official website - llb3cap23.mahacet.org.

To get the MH CET 3-year LLB seat allotment status 2023, candidates are required to fill out the necessary login details such as the application number in the login window. Those candidates who are dissatisfied with their allocated seat and are wishing to go for betterment will have to make the payment of Rs 1,000 through the candidate's login. Their college options filled before round 1 will be considered for allotment in betterment round 2.

How to download MH CET 3-Year Law CAP round 1 allocation list 2023 online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to download the Maha CET 3-year LLB CAP round 1 seat allotment list for the academic year 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official portal of Maha CET cell - llb3cap23.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the MH CET 3-year Law seat allocation status available on the screen

Step 3: Enter the required details as asked in the login window

Step 4: The seat allotment list will appear in the new window

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: Download it for future use

