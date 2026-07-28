MH CET 5-Year LLB 2026 Final Merit List Released Today; Download Round 1 PDF at llb5cap26.mahacet.org

MH CET 5-Year LLB 2026 Final Merit List: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, will release the MH CET 5-Year LLB 2026 Final Merit List for CAP Round 1 today, July 28, 2026. Candidates who registered for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can now check and download the merit list PDF from the official CAP portal. The final merit list has been prepared after considering document verification and grievances submitted against the provisional/alphabetical merit list.

The Round 1 final merit list is available for different categories, including Maharashtra State (MS), Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), Ex-Servicemen, and the list of candidates not considered in the final merit list. Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will be eligible to participate in the next stage of the counselling process, including option filling and seat allotment.