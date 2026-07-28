MH CET 5-Year LLB 2026 Final Merit List Released Today; Download Round 1 PDF at llb5cap26.mahacet.org
MH CET 5-Year LLB 2026 Final Merit List will be released on July 28. Download the CAP Round 1 merit list PDF, check category-wise lists, steps to download, and what happens next in the counselling process.
MH CET 5-Year LLB 2026 Final Merit List: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, will release the MH CET 5-Year LLB 2026 Final Merit List for CAP Round 1 today, July 28, 2026. Candidates who registered for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can now check and download the merit list PDF from the official CAP portal. The final merit list has been prepared after considering document verification and grievances submitted against the provisional/alphabetical merit list.
The Round 1 final merit list is available for different categories, including Maharashtra State (MS), Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), Ex-Servicemen, and the list of candidates not considered in the final merit list. Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will be eligible to participate in the next stage of the counselling process, including option filling and seat allotment.
MH CET 5-Year LLB 2026 Final Merit List: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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MH CET Law 2026
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Course
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5-Year Integrated LLB (BA LLB/BBA LLB)
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Conducting Authority
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State CET Cell, Maharashtra
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Merit List
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Final Merit List for CAP Round 1
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Merit List Release Date
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July 28, 2026
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Admission Process
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Centralised Admission Process (CAP)
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Official Website
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llb5cap26.mahacet.org
How to Download MH CET 5-Year LLB Final Merit List 2026?
- Visit the official website: llb5cap26.mahacet.org
- Click on the CAP 2026-27 section
- Open the LLB 5-Year admission portal
- Select the Merit List Data option
- Choose the relevant category-wise final merit list PDF
- Download the PDF and search your application number or name
Category-wise Merit List PDFs Available
The CET Cell will publish separate merit lists for various categories, including:
- Maharashtra State (MS) Final Merit List
- Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) Final Merit List
- Ex-Servicemen Final Merit List
- List of Candidates Not Considered in Final Merit List
Candidates should regularly monitor the official CAP portal for the Round 1 seat allotment result, reporting dates, and admission schedule. The merit rank published in the final list remains unchanged during the counselling process; however, seat allotments may vary across subsequent CAP rounds depending on vacancies and candidate preferences.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.