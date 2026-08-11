MH CET 5-Year LLB Counselling 2026: Revised Dates, Option Form Filling Process

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has updated the counseling schedule for the 2026 five-year LLB programme. Which manages admissions for over 200 state law colleges. The candidates who have qualified can visit to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org to check the updated, round-wise dates and complete schedule. The counselling process includes many levels, including college option filling, seat allocation, and admission reporting. Students must carefully check these deadlines to make sure they complete their registration on time and secure admission to their preferred law colleges. Staying updated with the revised dates is important for a successful application process.

MH CET Law 2026 Revised Counselling Dates (Round-wise)

Students can check the Maharashtra law counselling 2026 round-wise schedule below: