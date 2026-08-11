MH CET 5-Year LLB Counselling 2026: Revised Dates, Option Form Filling Process
Check the revised counseling schedule for the MH CET 5-Year LLB 2026 programme. Get the latest dates for college option filling, seat allocation, and admission reporting for all CAP rounds.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has updated the counseling schedule for the 2026 five-year LLB programme. Which manages admissions for over 200 state law colleges. The candidates who have qualified can visit to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org to check the updated, round-wise dates and complete schedule. The counselling process includes many levels, including college option filling, seat allocation, and admission reporting. Students must carefully check these deadlines to make sure they complete their registration on time and secure admission to their preferred law colleges. Staying updated with the revised dates is important for a successful application process.
MH CET Law 2026 Revised Counselling Dates (Round-wise)
Students can check the Maharashtra law counselling 2026 round-wise schedule below:
|
Details / Activity
|
Dates
|
College Option Form Filling For Round-I
|
5-August-2026 to 11-August-2026
|
Allocation of Round-I
|
17-August-2026 (05:00 PM)
|
Candidates report to allocated college and Seek Admission for Round-I
|
18-August-2026 to 21-August-2026
|
Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal.
|
22-August-2026
|
Candidate Registration for Unregistered CET Qualified Candidates for Round-III & Institutional Level Round
|
5-August-2026 to 5-September-2026
|
CAP Round-II
|
|
Display of Vacant Seats for Round-II
|
22-August-2026
|
College Option Form Filling For Round-II
|
23-August-2026 to 26-August-2026
|
Allocation Round II
|
28-August-2026 (05:00 PM)
|
Candidates report to colleges and Seek Admission for Round II
|
29-August-2026 to 1-September-2026
|
Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal.
|
2-September 2026
|
CAP Round-III
|
|
Candidate Registration for Unregistered CET Qualified Candidates for Round-III & Institutional Level Round
|
5-August-2026 to 5-September-2026
|
Display of Vacant Seats for Round-III
|
3-September-2026
|
1. Already Filled in Candidates Edit the CAP
2. Application form if required.
3. College Option Form Filling for all candidates.
|
3-September-2026 to 5-September-2026
|
E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the Expert Committee.
|
3-September-2026 to 7-September-2026
|
Display of Alphabetical Merit list for Round III
|
8-September-2026
|
Resolving Grievances related to Alphabetical Merit list. Candidates can edit the application form & upload required documents through Candidate login, if required.
|
9-September-2026 & 10-September-2026
|
Publication of Final Merit List for Round-III
|
16-September-2026
|
Allocation Round III
|
18-September-2026 (05:00 PM)
|
Candidates report to colleges and Seek Admission for Round III
|
19-September-2026 to 23-September-2026
|
Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal.
|
24-September-2026
Check: Download Complete Schedule here
How to Check MH CET Law 2026 Revised Counselling Dates
Candidates who are looking for new MH CET Law 2026 Revised Counselling Dates can follow the simple steps to download the PDF:
- Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, in the Notifications / Circulars section
- Find the latest circular CAP Schedule Round I II and III LLB 5 Yrs 2026
- The PDF will open on your screen
- Download the PDF for your reference
Also Check: AP ECET 2026: Final Phase Applications Closing Today at cap.apcfss.in, Seat Allotment Result Releasing on August 18
Also Check: NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE: NBEMS Exam Centre Allotment Status PDF Releasing Today
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.