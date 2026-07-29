MH CET LAW 2026 5 Year LLB Final Merit List Released; Download PDF at llb5cap26.mahacet.org
The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the MH CET Law 5-Year LLB CAP Final Merit List 2026. Candidates can download the CAP Round 1 PDF at llb5cap26.mahacet.org.
The Maharashtra State CET Cell has published the MH CET Law 5 Year LLB CAP Round 1 Final Merit List 2026 today i.e July 29, 2026. Candidates can now visit the official website at llb5cap26.mahacet.org and download the Final Merit List PDF directly from the official website. No login credentials are needed to access the merit list. The MH CET Law 2026 Final Merit List includes the names of candidates who are eligible for admission to participating law colleges. It also provides important details such as the candidates merit rank, CET percentile, open category eligibility and other admission related information. Read the article to know more details.
Direct Link to Download MH CET Law 5 Year Final Merit List 2026 Round 1 PDF
MH CET Law Final Merit List can be downloaded using the direct link provided below. For your easy reference we have attached the official download link. Open the PDF and check your selection status using your Application ID or Name.
Link: MH CET 5-Year LLB CAP Round 1 Merit List PDF 2026 (Active Now)
Steps to Download MH CET Law 5 Year Final Merit List 2026 Round 1 PDF?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the MH CET Law 5-Year LLB CAP Final Merit List 2026 for Round 1 in PDF format.
- Visit the official website at llb5cap26.mahacet.org
- On the online portal click on the Merit List Tab
- Then Click on Round 1 Final Merit List OMS
- Check Selection Status using your application ID or Name
Information Printed on MH CET Law 5 Year Final Merit List 2026
Candidates can find the below mentioned details on the final merit list as released by Maharashtra State CET Cell.
- State Merit Rank
- CET Percentile Obtained
- Application ID
- Candidate Name
- Candidature Type
- Date of Birth
- Category
- HSC Percentage
- SSC Percentage
- Remark
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