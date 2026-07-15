MH CET Law 2026 CAP Counselling Schedule Released for 3 Year & 5-Year LLB Courses; Check Important Dates Here
The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has announced the MH CET Law CAP schedule 2026 for 3 and 5 year LLB courses. Check official notice, important dates at its official website.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has officially released MH CET Law 2026 CAP Counselling Schedule for admissions to 3-Year LLB and 5-Year Integrated LLB Programme. Eligible candidates who qualified in the MH CET Law 2026 Exam can now participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) through the official counselling website.
Candidates seeking admissions to participating law colleges all over Maharashtra must complete the online registration, document verification, preference filling within the given timeline. The CET Cell will conduct the counselling process in multiple rounds based on the merit list and seat availability.
MH CET Law 2026 Counselling Schedule for 3-Year and 5-Year LLB
|
Activity Schedule
|
LLB 3 Yrs
|
LLB 5 Yrs
|
1
|
Candidate Registration for MS/OMS candidates
|
11/06/2026 to 13/07/2026
|
19/06/2026 to 17/07/2026
|
2
|
E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the e-verification Team
|
16-07-2026
|
21-07-2026
|
3
|
Display of Alphabetical Merit List For Round 1
|
17-07-2026
|
22-07-2026
|
4
|
Resolving Grievances related to Alphabetical list. Candidates to Edit the application form & upload required documents through Candidate login, (if required)
|
17/07/2026 to 19/07/2026
|
22/07/2026 to 24/07/2026
|
5
|
Publication of final Merit list for Round 1
|
24-07-2026
|
28-07-2026
How to Register for MH CET Law CAP Counselling 2026?
- Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on the MH CET Law CAP Counselling 2026 Link
- Enter your login details: application number and password
- Complete the counselling registration form
- Upload the required documents
- Pay the application fee
- Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference
MH CET Law CAP Counselling 2026: Official NOTICE
Documents Required for MH CET Law 2026 Counselling
Candidates should keep the following documents ready during registration and verification:
- MH CET Law 2026 Score Card
- CAP Registration Form
- Class 10 Mark Sheet and Certificate
- Class 12 Mark Sheet (for 5-Year LLB)
- Graduation Mark Sheets and Degree Certificate (for 3-Year LLB)
- Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (where applicable)
- EWS Certificate (if applicable)
- Aadhaar Card or other valid Photo ID
- Passport-size photo
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.