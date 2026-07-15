MH CET Law 2026 CAP Counselling Schedule Released for 3 Year & 5-Year LLB Courses; Check Important Dates Here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has officially released MH CET Law 2026 CAP Counselling Schedule for admissions to 3-Year LLB and 5-Year Integrated LLB Programme. Eligible candidates who qualified in the MH CET Law 2026 Exam can now participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) through the official counselling website.

Candidates seeking admissions to participating law colleges all over Maharashtra must complete the online registration, document verification, preference filling within the given timeline. The CET Cell will conduct the counselling process in multiple rounds based on the merit list and seat availability.

MH CET Law 2026 Counselling Schedule for 3-Year and 5-Year LLB