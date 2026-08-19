MH CET Law 2026 CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Counselling Result Link here

MH CET Law 2026: MH CET Law 2026 CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for 5 year integrated LLB and 3 year LLB courses has been declared by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on their official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates who have appeared in the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) can check their seat, college and category quota allocation through their login id such as Application ID and Password via the candidate portal. After seeing the result, the candidates have to download their provisional seat allotment letter.

There are two main options available for the allocated candidates, namely "freeze" in order to accept and lock their college seat, and "betterment" in case they want to keep the existing offer and try for a higher preference in CAP Round 2. But if the candidates get their first preference, then they are automatically frozen and have to go for confirmation of the seat. In order to complete the admission procedure, the applicants have to come physically to the allotted law college for the document verification and admission fee payment.