MH CET Law 2026 CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Counselling Result Link here
MH CET Law 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the MH CET Law 2026 CAP Round 1 seat allocation results for LLB 3 years and 5 years on cetcell.mahacet.org. The students need to download their seat allocation letter and either opt for ‘Freeze’ or ‘Betterment’ before going physically to the respective law colleges for documents verification and admission process.
MH CET Law 2026: MH CET Law 2026 CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for 5 year integrated LLB and 3 year LLB courses has been declared by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on their official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates who have appeared in the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) can check their seat, college and category quota allocation through their login id such as Application ID and Password via the candidate portal. After seeing the result, the candidates have to download their provisional seat allotment letter.
There are two main options available for the allocated candidates, namely "freeze" in order to accept and lock their college seat, and "betterment" in case they want to keep the existing offer and try for a higher preference in CAP Round 2. But if the candidates get their first preference, then they are automatically frozen and have to go for confirmation of the seat. In order to complete the admission procedure, the applicants have to come physically to the allotted law college for the document verification and admission fee payment.
How to Check MH CET Law CAP Round 1 Allotment Result
To check MH CET Law CAP Round 1 Allotment Result 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Open your browser and visit cetcell.mahacet.org to get into the admission process for law courses.
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Visit the tab for 3-Year LLB or 5-Year Integrated LLB courses from the CAP admission portal to get into the candidates’ portal.
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Click the allotment result option, and then insert your registration ID number and password/DOB to log in to your account.
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Check out the provisional seat allotment details that are shown on your computer screen with allotted college name, course preferences, and category quota.
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Download the provisional seat allotment letter in PDF form using the download button, and print it out for document verification processes.
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Choose the option for ‘Freeze’ to freeze your seat, or 'Betterment' if you want to appear in Round 2 along with the current seat.
MH CET Law CAP Round 1 Allotment Result: Important Dates
Below are the important dates related to the MH CET Law CAP Round 1 Allotment Result:
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Activity / Event
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Key Dates
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5-Year LLB Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
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August 18, 2026
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3-Year LLB Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
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August 19, 2026
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Reporting & Admission Confirmation at Allotted College
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August 19 – August 21, 2026
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College Document Verification & Fee Payment
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August 19 – August 21, 2026
Options After Seat Allocation (Freeze vs. Betterment)
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Freeze Option: Those candidates who are happy with their allotment in Round 1 need to choose the 'Freeze' option on their candidate portal website, pay the seat acceptance fee, and attend the institute to confirm their admission.
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Physics Wallah
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Betterment (Not Freeze): Those candidates who want to look for a better preference college in CAP Round 2 need to choose the 'Betterment' option, pay the seat acceptance fee, and retain their Round 1 seat by participating in further rounds.
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Auto-Freeze Policy: If any candidate gets his/her First Preference (Preference 1) allotment, the seat will be automatically frozen. Candidate needs to attend his/her allotted institute to confirm the allotment; otherwise, the candidate loses the allotment and does not participate in Round 2.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.