MH CET Law 2026 Round 2 Counselling: Check 3 & 5-Year LLB Seat Allotment Dates Here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, CET Cell is going to release the MHCET Law Round 2 seat allotment 2026 result anytime soon. The date has been announced for the MH CET Law 2026 Round 2 seat allotment. For 5 Year Law Round 2 counselling 2026 seat allotment will be released on August 28, 2026. Candidates can check the MH CET Law 3 Year LLB Counselling 2026 Round 2 seat allotment on August 29, 2026. As per released schedule, the authority will release MH CET LAW 2026 Seat Allotment Round 2 at 5 PM online on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates can access their allotment result by entering their login details. they will need their registered email address as well as password to check allotment status. The State CET Cell will allot the colleges based on college options filled by candidates. The MH CET Law 2026 Round 2 College option form filling ended on August 26, 2026. Students can check major highlights, dates, steps to download their allotment letter here.