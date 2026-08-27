MH CET Law 2026 Round 2 Counselling: Check 3 & 5-Year LLB Seat Allotment Dates Here
Check MH CET Law Round 2 Counselling 2026 dates here. MH CET 5-Year LLB seat allotment on August 28 and 3-Year LLB allotment on August 29, along with counselling details here.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, CET Cell is going to release the MHCET Law Round 2 seat allotment 2026 result anytime soon. The date has been announced for the MH CET Law 2026 Round 2 seat allotment. For 5 Year Law Round 2 counselling 2026 seat allotment will be released on August 28, 2026. Candidates can check the MH CET Law 3 Year LLB Counselling 2026 Round 2 seat allotment on August 29, 2026. As per released schedule, the authority will release MH CET LAW 2026 Seat Allotment Round 2 at 5 PM online on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
Candidates can access their allotment result by entering their login details. they will need their registered email address as well as password to check allotment status. The State CET Cell will allot the colleges based on college options filled by candidates. The MH CET Law 2026 Round 2 College option form filling ended on August 26, 2026. Students can check major highlights, dates, steps to download their allotment letter here.
MH CET Law Round 2 Highlights
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Particular
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Latest Details
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Counselling Authority
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Maharashtra State CET Cell
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Counselling
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MH CET Law CAP 2026
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Current Round
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Round 2
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Courses
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3-Year LLB, 5-Year LLB
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Option Form Last Date
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August 26, 2026
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5 Year LLB Allotment
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August 28, 5 PM
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3 Year LLB Allotment
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August 29, 5 PM
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Result Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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cetcell.mahacet.org
MH CET Law Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026 Dates
Students can check applicable dates for MH CET Round 2 Seat Allotment process below.
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Events
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Dates
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Round 2 Seat Allocation 5 Year LLB
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28-Aug-2026 (05:00 PM)
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Round 2 Seat Allocation 3 Year LLB
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29-Aug-2026 (05:00 PM)
MH CET LAW Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment?
candidates can follow the below mentioned simple steps to download MH CET Law CAP Round 2 seat allotment result.
- Visit the State CET Cell website.
- Select 3-year LLB or 5-year LLB (depending on your course).
- Click the Candidate Login link.
- Enter registered Email ID and Password.
- Click for your Seat Allotment Status.
- Review your allotted college and details.
- Download & print the allotment PDF for your records.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.