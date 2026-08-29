MH CET Law 3-Year LLB Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026 Releasing Today, Check Timing, Download Link

The MH CET Law 3-Year LLB Round 2 seat allotment will be released today, August 29, 2026, at 5 pm. Candidates can check their allotment online and complete the admission process from August 31 to September 2, 2026.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the MH CET Law 3-Year LLB CAP Round 2 seat allotment result today, August 29, 2026, at 5 PM. Candidates who participated in the second round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can check their seat allotment status on the official websites cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap26.mahacet.org. The Round 2 allotment determines the college and course allotted to candidates based on their preferences, merit and availability of seats. Candidates who are allotted seats must complete the required admission formalities within the specified deadline. How To Download MH CET Law 3-Year LLB Round 2 Seat Allotment? Visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Open the CAP 2026-27 section.

Select the LLB 3 Years admission portal.

Log in using the required credentials.

Click on the link for Round 2 seat allotment.

Check the seat allotment displayed on the screen.

Download and save the allotment details for future reference.

MH CET Law 3-Year LLB CAP Round 2 seat allotment Download Link MH CET Law 3-Year LLB CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Second Download Link Candidates should carefully check the allotted college, course and admission instructions after downloading their allotment details. MH CET Law 3-Year LLB Round 2 Important Dates The important dates for the MH CET Law 3-Year LLB CAP Round 2 admission process are as follows: Event Date Display of vacant seats August 23, 2026 College option form filling August 24 to 26, 2026 Round 2 seat allotment August 29, 2026 at 5 PM Reporting and seeking admission August 31 to September 2, 2026 Colleges upload admitted candidates September 3, 2026 Candidates should complete each step within the prescribed timeline to avoid losing the allotted seat.