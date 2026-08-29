MH CET Law 3-Year LLB Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026 Releasing Today, Check Timing, Download Link
The MH CET Law 3-Year LLB Round 2 seat allotment will be released today, August 29, 2026, at 5 pm. Candidates can check their allotment online and complete the admission process from August 31 to September 2, 2026.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the MH CET Law 3-Year LLB CAP Round 2 seat allotment result today, August 29, 2026, at 5 PM. Candidates who participated in the second round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can check their seat allotment status on the official websites cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap26.mahacet.org.
The Round 2 allotment determines the college and course allotted to candidates based on their preferences, merit and availability of seats. Candidates who are allotted seats must complete the required admission formalities within the specified deadline.
How To Download MH CET Law 3-Year LLB Round 2 Seat Allotment?
- Visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell website cetcell.mahacet.org.
- Open the CAP 2026-27 section.
- Select the LLB 3 Years admission portal.
- Log in using the required credentials.
- Click on the link for Round 2 seat allotment.
- Check the seat allotment displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the allotment details for future reference.
MH CET Law 3-Year LLB CAP Round 2 seat allotment Download Link
MH CET Law 3-Year LLB CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Second Download Link
Candidates should carefully check the allotted college, course and admission instructions after downloading their allotment details.
MH CET Law 3-Year LLB Round 2 Important Dates
The important dates for the MH CET Law 3-Year LLB CAP Round 2 admission process are as follows:
|
Event
|
Date
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Display of vacant seats
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August 23, 2026
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College option form filling
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August 24 to 26, 2026
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Round 2 seat allotment
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August 29, 2026 at 5 PM
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Reporting and seeking admission
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August 31 to September 2, 2026
|
Colleges upload admitted candidates
|
September 3, 2026
Candidates should complete each step within the prescribed timeline to avoid losing the allotted seat.
What After MH CET Law 3-Year LLB Round 2 Seat Allotment?
After the Round 2 seat allotment is announced, candidates who receive a seat will have to decide whether to freeze the allotted seat or opt for betterment, as applicable between August 31 and September 2, 2026.
Candidates accepting a seat will also have to pay the prescribed Rs 1,000 seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted college within the specified period.
Candidates who do not get their preferred seat in Round 2 can participate in subsequent rounds which is subject to the applicable eligibility conditions and availability of seats.
The CAP process will continue with further rounds as per the admission schedule. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official admission portal for updates regarding allotment, reporting and subsequent counselling rounds.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.