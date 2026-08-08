MH CET Law Counselling 2026 Choice Filling Extended, Check Last Date
MH CET Law Counselling 2026 choice filling deadline has been extended to August 9, 2026. This year around 3600 new LLB seats have been added for three year and five year law courses. Read the article to know further details.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance test Cell has extended the choice filling deadline for MH CET Law counselling 2026 till August 9, 2026. This gives candidates more time to review college and courses before finalising their preferences. The update is important because around 3600 additional seats have also been added to the counselling process for both three year and five year LLB programmes. Candidates can now use this extra time to submit fresh coices or edit earlier preferences through the official counselling portal. Read the article to know further details.
MH CET Law Counselling 2026 Deadline Extended with More Seats
The revised deadline for MH CET Law Counselling 2026 choice filling is now August 9, 2026. This extension gives relief to candidates who are still comparing colleges and courses. It also helps students who want to make better use of the new added seats in the counselling process.
The Maharashtra CET Cell has added about 3600 seats across three year and five year LLB programmes. This can improve admission chances for many students and can also open up more options during seat allotment. Because of this update candidates should now rush the process. They should carefu;ly study the available choices before locking their final preferences.
What Should Candidates Do as of Now?
Candidates should first check the updated seat matrix carefully. This is important because the new seats may change the range of colleges and courses available to them. While filling choices students may change the range of colleges and courses available to them. While filling choices students should keep in mind course availability, eligibility, previous admission trends and preferred location. A thoughtful order of preferences can make a real difference during allotment.
The choice filling stage is one of the most important parts of the counseling process. Seat allotment will depend on merit category choices filed by the candidate and the number or seats available. Students who have already submitted their preferences should also review the updated seat matrix and make changes filled by the candidate and number of seats available. Students who have already submitted their preferences should also review the updated seat matrix and make changes if needed before the last date.
Candidates should continue checking the official CET Cell website for the latest updates on counselling, dates, seat allotment results and future admission rounds. After allotment they must complete all required admission formalities within the given time.
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