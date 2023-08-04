MH CET LLB 5 Year Counselling 2023 Final Merit List for Round 3 Released, Download PDFs Here

MH CET LLB 5 Year Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the final merit lists for MH CET LLB 5 Year CAP round 2023 in online mode. The merit lists have been released for MS, OMS, Ex-servicemen, and NRI category candidates. Candidates who have applied for the seat allotment process can check and download the final merit lists from the official website - llb5cap23.mahacet.org
The Maharashtra State CET Cell has also issued the list of candidates who are not qualified for the final merit to get admission into the five-year Integrated LLB programme. They can click on the direct links mentioned below to download the final merit lists.
MAHA CET LLB 5 Year CAP Round 3 Merit Lists 2023 Official Links
Candidates can go through the direct links to download the final merit list for round 3 mentioned in the table below:
|
Particulars
|Direct Link
|MS, OMS, NRI, Ex-Servicemen and Not considered in final merit list candidates
|Download Here
Details mentioned on the MAH Integrated LLB CAP Final Merit List 2023 for Round 3
The MH CET LLB 5-year merit lists comprise of important details of the candidate. Check the list of the details provided on it below:
|
State Merit No
|
Minority Details
|
CAP Form No
|
PH
|
Name of Candidates
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
Gender
|
Ex-Serviceman Priority
|
DOB
|
Orphan
|
Category
|
Application Locked Date
|
Previous Category
|
Application Form Changed
|
Candidature Type
|
Eligible For Open
|
Orphan
|
CET Marks
|
HSC %
|
SSC %
|
Remark
|
Seq No
|
Registration Date
|
New Registration
How to download MH CET LLB 5-year Final Merit List 2023 Online?
Candidates can follow the given steps to know how to download the merit lists through the official website.
Step 1: Visit the official website of MAH State Cell - llb5cap23.mahacet.org
Step 2: Click on the direct links to download the MH CET Integrated LLB CAP merit list available
Step 3: The final merit lists will appear in the new window as a pdf
Step 5: Download the pdf and save it for future use
