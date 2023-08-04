MH CET LLB 5 Year Counselling 2023 Final Merit List for Round 3 Released, Download PDFs Here

MH CET LLB 5 Year Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the final merit lists for MH CET LLB 5 Year CAP round 2023 in online mode. The merit lists have been released for MS, OMS, Ex-servicemen, and NRI category candidates. Candidates who have applied for the seat allotment process can check and download the final merit lists from the official website - llb5cap23.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has also issued the list of candidates who are not qualified for the final merit to get admission into the five-year Integrated LLB programme. They can click on the direct links mentioned below to download the final merit lists.

MAHA CET LLB 5 Year CAP Round 3 Merit Lists 2023 Official Links

Candidates can go through the direct links to download the final merit list for round 3 mentioned in the table below:

Particulars Direct Link MS, OMS, NRI, Ex-Servicemen and Not considered in final merit list candidates Download Here

Details mentioned on the MAH Integrated LLB CAP Final Merit List 2023 for Round 3

The MH CET LLB 5-year merit lists comprise of important details of the candidate. Check the list of the details provided on it below:

State Merit No Minority Details CAP Form No PH Name of Candidates Ex-Servicemen Gender Ex-Serviceman Priority DOB Orphan Category Application Locked Date Previous Category Application Form Changed Candidature Type Eligible For Open Orphan CET Marks HSC % SSC % Remark Seq No Registration Date New Registration

How to download MH CET LLB 5-year Final Merit List 2023 Online?

Candidates can follow the given steps to know how to download the merit lists through the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAH State Cell - llb5cap23.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the direct links to download the MH CET Integrated LLB CAP merit list available

Step 3: The final merit lists will appear in the new window as a pdf

Step 5: Download the pdf and save it for future use

