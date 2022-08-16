MHT CET 2022 Answer Key Expected soon at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will soon be releasing the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key. Candidates who have appeared for the MHT CET 2022 Exams will be able to check the answer key through the login link which will be made available on the official website. The MHT CET 2022 Answer Key will contain the questions asked during the exams and the correct answer options.

Candidates can download the MHT CET 2022 Answer key by entering the MHT CET 2022 Login ID and Password in the answer key link provided on the website. Students will also be able to raise objections and challenge the MHT CET 2022 provisional answer key. Candidates will be required to submit the objections within the time period provided.

Along with submitting the MHT CET 2022 Objections students will also be required to submit the fee requisite to the objections raised. MHT CET 2022 Provisional Answer Key will be available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Students must note that the CET Cell will be provisioning students with the question paper and their individual response sheet along with the answer key in order to make the process of checking the answers to the provisional answer key easier for the candidates. The MHt CET 2022 final answer key will be issued after taking into consideration the objections and challenges raised by the students.

How to check MHT CET 2022 Answer Key

The MHT CET 2022 answer Key will be released as a PDF document containing the questions and answer key. Students are required to cross check the answer key with the question paper and the response sheet issued. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET 2022 official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.in

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET Answer Key link provided

Step 3: Login using the credentials - Login ID and Password

Step 4: Download the Question Paper, Response Sheet and the Answer Key

Steps to raise objections

Along with downloading the Answer Key students will also be provided with the link to raise objections against the answer key given. Students can follow the steps given here to raise objections.

Step 1: Click on the answer key objection link given

Step 2: Fill in the necessary details

Step 3: Upload the supporting documents

Step 4: submit the fee for each objection raised

Step 5: Download the form and click on the final submission

Shortly after the Answer key and the window to raise objections is closed, the MHT CET 2022 Results will be announced. The results will be declared based on the objections raised by students on the provisional answer key and the marking scheme followed.

