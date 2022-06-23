MHT CET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Edit Online Form at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Application Correction Window: As per the recent updates, the State CET Cell, Maharashtra has provided the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) application correction facility. Candidates can make the changes in their MHTCET application form 2022 till 30th June. To edit the form, they need to visit the official website - cetcell.maharashtra.org.

Registered candidates need to login by entering application number and password to make corrections in MHT CET application form 2022. MHT CET exam for PCM is scheduled to be held from 5th to 11th August whereas for PCB group the entrance exam will be conducted from 12th to 20th August 2022.

The Maharashtra CET will be conducted online via various locations in Maharashtra. The exams are conducted to secure admissions in various professional courses for undergraduate & postgraduate degrees through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai.

MHT CET 2022 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

MHT CET 2022 Application Correction Facility Categories

As per the released notification, the candidates will be able to make changes in certain fields only. The category which are available to be edited using MHT CET correction facility are given below -

Name of the Candidate

Date of birth

Course-specific details

Qualifying exam details

Preference of college for admission

How to Make Corrections in the MHT CET 2022 Application Window?

Candidates are advised to make changes carefully in the online form of Maharashtra CET. To do so, candidates will have to visit the official website - cetcell.maharashtra.org. On the homepage, click on the application form of MHT CET 2022. Further, they need to login by using their application number and password and click on Edit Application window. The MHT CET application form will appear on the screen, now candidates can then make the changes wherever they are required. Now, click on the submit tab.

