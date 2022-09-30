MAH CET 2022 Counselling 3 year LLB CAP Registrations Commence, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 3 Year LLB: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has begun the counselling procedure for the MHT CET 3-year LLB programme. Candidates who appeared and qualified the MHT CET 2022 3-year LLB Entrance examinations can visit the official website of MHT CET CAP Allotment to complete the registration process.

As per the schedule provided, the last date for candidates to complete the MHT CET 3-year LLB Counselling registration process is October 10, 2022. Candidates are advised to complete the registration and application process within the time period.

The MHT CET 3-year LLB programme Counselling Registration link is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also complete the MHT CET 3-year LLB Counselling Registrations through the link provided here.

MHT CET 3-year LLB Counselling Registrations - Direct Link

How to apply for the MHT CET 2022 Counselling procedure

The Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB Counselling is conducted for those students who have qualified the 3-year LLB entrance and are eligible to apply for the counselling procedure. The CAP 2022 Registration link is available on the official website. Students can check the links provided here to apply for the CAP 2022 Counselling Registrations.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the CAP 2022 Allotment link

Step 3: Click on the 3-year LLB programme and enter the Registration number and Roll Number in the link given

Step 4: Login and fill in the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

