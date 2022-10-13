MHT CET 2022 Counselling: 5-year LLB Final Merit List Released, Check at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 5 year LLB Final Merit List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Final Merit List for MHT CET Five-year LLB programme. Students who have applied for the 5-year LLB counselling process can visit the official website to check the final merit list.

The MHT CET 5-year LLB programme Final Merit List consists of the list of students who have applied for the counselling process, Gender, Date of Birth, Category, Previous Category, Candidate Type, Minority Details, and other categories. The MHT CET Round 1 Seat Allocation Results will be available online on October 15, 2022

MHT CET 5 year LLB Counselling Final Merit List is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also check the MHT CET 2022 Round 1 Final Merit List through the link provided here.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling 5 year LLB Final Merit List - Click Here

How to download MHT CET 2022 5-year LLB Final Merit List

The MHT CET 2022 5-year LLB Final Merit List is available for download on the official website. The merit list has been released as a PDF document containing the list of students who are eligible for the seat allotment process for the 5 year LLB admissions.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET official website

Step 2: Click on the CAP Portal

Step 3: Click on the 5-year LLB programme

Step 4: Click on the Final Merit list link

Step 5: Download the Final Merit List for further reference

Details given on the Final Merit List

The MHT CET 5-year Final Merit list will include the following details

Candidate Name

CAP Application Number

Gender

Date of Birth

Category

Other Categories

Candidate Type

Minority Details

CET Marks

HSC %

HSC English

SSC%

