MHT CET 2022 PCM, PCB Re-exam Registration Process to End Today, Register at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the registration window for MHT CET PCB, PCM re-exam today on 23rd August 2022. Candidates who could not appear for MHT CET PCB, PCM 2022 due to server failure can apply in online mode at cetcell.mahacet.org. Also, candidates who missed their MHT CET exam due to rain in selected districts can register for re-exam. There is no fee for MHT CET PCB, PCM re-exam.

Also, the hall tickets will be released again on the official website. Earlier, Maha CET released a notification regarding the re-examination of the MHT CET 2022. As per the official notice, candidates who had registered for the PCM, and PCB exam and could not complete the exam due to server failure or rain can apply again for the exam.

MHT CET 2022 Re-exam

As per the updates, candidates eligible for the Maharashtra CET re-exam have also been informed via SMS and can now apply for the same. In case the candidates, who have not received the message, wish to contest for the same can send a mail to reexam.mhtcet@gmail.com. Candidates had to send the mail latest by 10:00 pm today along with the scanned copy of their hall tickets. Also, all those students who apply for re-exam must note that their 1st attempt would be nullified. Only the marks scored in the re-exam would be considered.

The notice states that ‘in case you are willing to opt for the 2nd opportunity (Re-Examination), then your 1st attempt will be nullified & NOT be considered for scoring. In Case you agree to the above Terms and opt for the 2nd opportunity (Re-Examination), you will not be eligible for any legal course of action against State CET Cell, Mumbai (If Any) in future.’

Who Can Apply for MHT CET 2022 Re-exam?

As per the notice released, the centres and candidates who faced server issues and had multiple log-out issues during the examinations are eligible to apply for MHT CET PCB, and PCM re-exam. All those candidates who had one or more interruptions shutdowns and logouts and who could not complete all the questions due to technical and server issues and got less time for their exam will get the opportunity to appear for the retest.

Those candidates who could not appear for the exam in the following districts - Gondia, Bhandara, Gadchiroli because of heavy rain on 10,11,12 and 20 August 2022. Only these candidates are informed that considering their educational interests, they can apply for re-examination.