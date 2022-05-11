MHT CET 2022: Registrations to close today, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will be closing the registration process for the MHT CET 2022 examinations. According to the schedule provided by the board, the registration process will be closing for the MAH-MBA/MMS CET, MAH-MCA CET, MAH-M.Arch CET and MAH-M-HMCT CET examinations today, May 11, 2022.

CET Cell had earlier extended the last dates for the registrations for 5 exams out of which 4 were for the admissions to postgraduate technical courses and the remaining was for the UG Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture programme. Students who are yet to complete the registrations for the above-mentioned entrance examinations can visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell to complete the applications.

Direct Link - MAH - MBA/MMS CET

Direct Link - MAH-MCA CET

Direct Link - MAH-M.Arch CET

Direct Link - MAH-M-HMCT CET

MAH CET 2022 Registration Process

Maharashtra CET Examination Registration and application link is available on the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates interested in applying for the MHT CET 2022, MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022, MAH MCA CET 2022, MAH M.Arch CET 2022 and MAH M-HMCT 2022 examinations can check below the steps to be followed to complete the registration and application process.

Registrations

Maharashtra CET Registration link for the various programmes is available on the official website. In order for students to complete the Registrations, they are required to visit the website and click on the section of the respective examinations following which the link for students to register for the exams will be displayed.

After entering the relevant details in the MHT CET Registration link students can submit the information after which they will be provided with a Login ID (Application Number) and Password.

Application Form

To complete the MHT CET 2022 Application forms students need to first login using the application number and password after which they will be able to enter the relevant details in the applications. Students are required to enter the details such as their name, address, educational qualification, category and other certificates, photograph and signature images.

Application Fee

After entering the relevant details in the MHT CET 2022 application forms, students will be able to complete the application fee submission. The MHT CET 2022 application fee is separate for the reserved and unreserved category students. The link for students to submit the applications will be made available in the fee payment section. Candidates must note that they will be able to submit the applications only after the fee payment process is completed.

MHT CET 2022 Schedule

According to the schedule provided the MAH M.Arch CET and MAH- M-HMCT CET 2022 will be held on August 2, 2022. The MAH MCA CET 2022 will be conducted on August 4 and 5, 2022. The MHT CET 2022 exams for the Engineering course will be conducted from august 5 to 11 followed by the Pharmacy programme from August 12 to 20. And the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 will be conducted on August 23, 24 and 25.

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date Announced?: Know What KSEEB Official say about Class 10 Results