MHT CET 2023 Registration for 3 Year LLB Programme Starts, Check How to Apply Here

MHT CET 2023 3-year LLB Programme: As per the schedule, Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2023 Registration has been started for LLB Programme. Candidates who are seeking admission to 3 year LLB programme can apply for MHT CET 2023 on the official website i.e. llb3cet2023.mahacet.org. It must be noted that the last date to apply for the entrance test is March 25, 2023.

The MHT CET 2023 for the 3-year LLB Programme will be conducted on May 2 and 3, 2023. Candidates appearing for the entrance test must carry the admit card to the exam hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. The MHT CET 2023 Admit Card will be issued 10 days before the exam. Candidates can check out the important dates here.

MHT CET 2023 for 3 Year LLB Programme

Event Date Release of application form March 15, 2023, Last date to apply March 25, 2023 Release of admit card Around 10 days before exam MH CET law exam date 2023 May 2 and 3, 2023 Declaration of result To be Announced Soon Commencement of counselling and seat allotment To be Announced Soon

MHT CET 2023 3-Year LLB Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for MHT CET 2023?

Candidates who wish to pursue 3 year LLB programme in the law colleges of Maharashtra must fill out the MHT CET 2023 application form on the official website. Check the steps to apply here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CET portal and then MAH LLB (3 Years) CET 2023

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload documents

Step 6: Pay the prescribed fee and submit the form

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

