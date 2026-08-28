MHT CET 2026 5-Year LLB CAP Round 2 Allotment Result Today, Check Allocation Status at cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET CAP Round 2 allocation result for the 5-year LLB programme will be released at 5 PM today, August 28, 2026. Eligible candidates who have applied for Round 2 counselling can download the allocation result on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allocation for 5 Year LLB: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will issue the CAP Round 2 seat allocation result for MHT CET 5 Year LLB admissions today, August 28, 2026. As per the schedule, the seat allocation result for 5 year LLB programme will be released at 5 PM. Candidates who have submitted their applications for Round 2 of counselling can visit the official website today to check and download their allotment status.
Once the MHT CET 5 Year LLB CAP Round 2 Allocation Result 2026 is released, students allotted seats are required to report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission process from August 29 to September 1, 2026. Colleges will then upload the admitted candidates to the Portal on September 2, 2026. According to the schedule released, the registration for unregistered CET-qualified candidates for Round III and Institutional Level Round has already commenced, and the last date to apply is September 5, 2026.
MHT CET 5 Year CAP Round 3 Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)
Steps to Download the CAP Round 3 Allocation Result
The MHT CET 5 Year LLB CAP Round 3 allocation result will be available on the official website shortly. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website for MHT CET
Step 2: Click on Admission CAP 2026
Step 3: Scroll down to 5 Year LLB
Step 4: Click on the Round 2 allocation result link on the left
Step 5: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 6: Login to download the individual allotment status
Step 7: Download for further reference
MHT CET Admission 2026: Documents Required for Admissions
Those granted seats in the MHT CET CAP Round 2 of admission for the 5 Year LLB course are required to report to the allotted institutions with all required documents from August 29 to September 1, 2026. The following documents must be submitted for admissions
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MH CET 2026 Hall Ticket and Scorecard/Rank Card
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Printed MH CET Application Form
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Class 10 and Class 12 Passing Certificates & Mark Sheets
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Transfer Certificate (TC) or Leaving Certificate: Showing place of birth or nativity.
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Caste / Non-Creamy Layer / PwD Certificate: If applicable for seat allocation.
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Recent Passport-Size Photographs: At least four copies.
MHT CET CAP Round 3 Schedule for 5 Year LLB
Check below the complete schedule for CAP round 3 allocation for 5 year LLB programme.
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Candidate Registration for Unregistered CET Qualified Candidates for Round-III & Institutional Level Round
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August 5 to September 5, 2026
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Display of Vacant Seats for Round-III
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September 3, 2026
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1. Already filled-in candidates: edit the CAP Application form if required.
2. College Option Form Filling for all candidates.
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September 3 to 5, 2026
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E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled-in application forms by the Expert Committee
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September 3 to 7, 2026
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Display of Alphabetical Merit list for Round III
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September 8, 2026
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Resolving Grievances related to the Alphabetical Merit list. Candidates to edit the application form & upload required documents through Candidate login, if required.
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September 9 to 10, 2026
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Publication of Final Merit List for Round-III
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September 16, 2026
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Allocation Round III
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September 18, 2026 (5 PM)
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Candidates report to colleges and Seek Admission for Round III
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September 19 to 23, 2026
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Colleges upload admitted candidates on the Portal.
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September 24, 2026
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.