MHT CET 2026 5-Year LLB CAP Round 2 Allotment Result Today, Check Allocation Status at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allocation for 5 Year LLB: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will issue the CAP Round 2 seat allocation result for MHT CET 5 Year LLB admissions today, August 28, 2026. As per the schedule, the seat allocation result for 5 year LLB programme will be released at 5 PM. Candidates who have submitted their applications for Round 2 of counselling can visit the official website today to check and download their allotment status.

Once the MHT CET 5 Year LLB CAP Round 2 Allocation Result 2026 is released, students allotted seats are required to report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission process from August 29 to September 1, 2026. Colleges will then upload the admitted candidates to the Portal on September 2, 2026. According to the schedule released, the registration for unregistered CET-qualified candidates for Round III and Institutional Level Round has already commenced, and the last date to apply is September 5, 2026.