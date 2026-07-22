MHT CET 2026 BTech Merit List Out at cetcell.mahacet.org, Submit Grievances Through Login
MHT CET BTech provisional merit list has been issued online on July 22, 2026. Candidates can submit grievances until July 25 through the candidate login at cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET Merit List 2026: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET BE/ BTech provisional merit list on July 22, 2026. Those who have applied for the CAP allotment round can visit the official website to check the result and their provisional merit list status. To check the status, students must visit the official website and login with the application ID and date of birth.
Candidates can also submit grievances on the provisional merit list. According to the official schedule, candidates can submit grievances from July 23, 2026 to July 25, 2026. After taking into consideration the grievances submitted, the final merit list will be issued on July 27, 2026. The Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I will be released on August 2, 2026.
MHT CET BE/ BTech Provisional Merit List - Click Here
Points to Remember for Grievance Submission
After the release of the MHT CET BE/ BTech Merit List, students who wish to submit grievances must visit the login window. Keep the following points in mind when submitting grievances on the provisional merit list
- Candidates can raise grievances about corrections required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list through their login
- The applications of such candidates will be reverted in their login for rectification
- Candidates must upload required documents to substantiate the claim for correction
- Status of acceptance or rejection of grievance raised will be available in the candidate login along with the latest receipt cum acknowledgement
- Candidates who selected physical scrutiny mode must visit the FC for recolving grievances
Steps to Download MHT CET Provisional Merit List
The BE/ BTech provisional merit list is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the provisional merit list
Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET
Step 2: Click on CAP Link
Step 3: Click on BE/ BTech
Step 4: Click on the provisional merit list link
Step 5: Login and download for further reference
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.