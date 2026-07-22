MHT CET 2026 BTech Merit List Out at cetcell.mahacet.org, Submit Grievances Through Login

MHT CET Merit List 2026: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET BE/ BTech provisional merit list on July 22, 2026. Those who have applied for the CAP allotment round can visit the official website to check the result and their provisional merit list status. To check the status, students must visit the official website and login with the application ID and date of birth.

Candidates can also submit grievances on the provisional merit list. According to the official schedule, candidates can submit grievances from July 23, 2026 to July 25, 2026. After taking into consideration the grievances submitted, the final merit list will be issued on July 27, 2026. The Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I will be released on August 2, 2026.