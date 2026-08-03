MHT CET 2026 BTech CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Out at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Allotment: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET BTech and BE provisional allotment result for Round 1. The provisional allotment and institute-wise allotment list is available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the allotment result and download the allotment letter from the login window.

As per the schedule, those allotted seats in MHT CET CAP Round are required to accept the offered seats through the candidate login. Students are then required to report to the allotted institutions with all necessary documents from August 3 to 5, 2026. Candidates reporting to the colleges for admissions need to carry original and photocopies of all the documents required for admission.

MHT CET CAP Round 1 allotment result is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply.