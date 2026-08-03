MHT CET 2026 BTech CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Out at cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET CAP round 1 provisional allotment result for BE, BTech courses out. Download the allotment letter through the candidate's login on the official website. Report to allotted colleges by August 5, 2026
MHT CET CAP Round 1 Allotment: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET BTech and BE provisional allotment result for Round 1. The provisional allotment and institute-wise allotment list is available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the allotment result and download the allotment letter from the login window.
As per the schedule, those allotted seats in MHT CET CAP Round are required to accept the offered seats through the candidate login. Students are then required to report to the allotted institutions with all necessary documents from August 3 to 5, 2026. Candidates reporting to the colleges for admissions need to carry original and photocopies of all the documents required for admission.
MHT CET CAP Round 1 allotment result is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply.
MHT CET 2026 CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment - Click Here
MHT CET 2026 CAP Round 1 Institute-wise Allotment List - Click Here
How to Download MHT CET BE, BTech CAP Round 1 Allotment?
The link to download the CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result for BE, BTech courses is now available on the official website. The provisional allotment and the institution wise alloment result link is available online. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET counselling
Step 2: Click on CAP Admission 2026
Step 3: Scroll down to BTech/ BE
Step 4: Click on the provisional allotment/ institute-wise allotment link
Step 5: Enter the Enter Application ID and Date of Birth
Step 6: The CAP round 1 provisional allotment result will be displayed
Step 7: Download for further reference
MHT CET CAP Round 1 Allotment 2026: Documents Required
When reporting to the colleges for admissions, students need to carry with them originals and photocopies of the documents for the verification and admission process. Copies to be produced along with the application form for admission are given below
1. SSC (Std. X) mark sheet.
2. HSC/Diploma/B. Sc. mark sheet.
3. Qualifying Examination mark sheet
4. Score Card Mark Sheet of CET examination such as JEE / NEET / NATA/ CUET / GATE / GPAT / NEEMS / UCEED etc.
5. School Leaving Certificate, if required to substantiate claim.
6. Certificate of the Indian Nationality of the candidate
7. Domicile/Birth/Leaving certificate of the candidate indicating place of Birth in the State of Maharashtra
8. Caste/Tribe certificate
9. Caste/Tribe validity certificate
10. Eligibility Certificate for Economically Weaker Section
11. Certificate in the Proforma
12. Domicile certificate of the candidate
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.