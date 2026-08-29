MHT CET 2026 Round 4 Counselling: Vacant Seat Matrix Out Today, Download College-Wise List Here
MHT CET 2026 CAP Round 4 vacant seat matrix will be released today, August 29, featuring college-wise, branch-wise and category-wise seat availability. Candidates can check the vacancy list before filling the Round 4 option form from August 30 to September 1.
MHT CET 2026 Vacant Seat Matrix: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the MHT CET 2026 CAP Round 4 vacant seat matrix today, August 29, 2026 on the official website fe2026.mahacet.org. The vacancy list will contain details of seats available for admission to first-year engineering and technology courses across participating colleges in Maharashtra.
Candidates who are participating in the fourth round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can use the vacant seat matrix to check the availability of seats across colleges, courses, branches and categories before filling their preferences. The CAP process covers admissions to B.E./B.Tech programmes for the academic year 2026-27.
How To Download MHT CET 2026 Round 4 Vacant Seat Matrix?
- Visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell website fe2026.mahacet.org.
- Open the CAP 2026-27 section.
- Select the B.E./B.Tech admission portal.
- Look for the link for the CAP Round 4 vacant seat matrix.
- Click on the link to open the seat matrix.
- Check the college-wise, course-wise and category-wise vacancies.
- Download the PDF or save the details for reference while filling the option form.
MHT CET 2026 Round 4 Vacant Seat Matrix Download
Candidates should carefully review the available seats before entering their college and branch preferences for Round 4.
MHT CET 2026 Round 4 Counselling Important Dates
The important dates for the fourth round of MHT CET CAP counselling are as follows:
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Event
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Date
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Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 4
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August 29, 2026
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Online submission and confirmation of Option Form
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August 30 to September 1, 2026
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Display of Provisional Seat Allotment for CAP Round 4
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September 3, 2026
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Accepting the allotted seat
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September 4 to 7, 2026
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Reporting to allotted institute and confirmation of admission
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September 4 to 7, 2026
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Institute-level option form
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August 3 to September 7, 2026
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Transfer of institute-wise candidate list
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September 8, 2026
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Institute-level admission against vacant seats, if any
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September 8 to 15, 2026
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Last date for cancellation with full fee refund
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September 13, 2026
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Cut-off date for admissions
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September 15, 2026
The Round 4 option form window will open from August 30 and remain available until September 1, 2026. Candidates should use the vacant seat information released today while finalising their choices. The Round 4 provisional allotment will subsequently be displayed on September 3.
What After MHT CET 2026 Round 4 Vacant Seat Matrix?
After the vacant seat matrix is released, eligible candidates will have to submit and confirm their Round 4 option form through their candidate login. Candidates should select their preferred colleges and branches after checking the number and category of seats available.
The provisional Round 4 seat allotment will be released on September 3, 2026. Candidates who receive an allotment will then have to accept the offered seat through their login between September 4 and 7.
Candidates who accept a seat will also have to report to the allotted institute and complete the admission process by submitting the required documents and paying the applicable fees within the prescribed deadline.
Candidates who do not secure their preferred college or branch in Round 4 should check the subsequent institute-level admission process. As per the schedule, institutes can conduct admissions against vacant seats after the CAP rounds between September 8 and September 15, 2026, subject to the applicable rules.
The MHT CET CAP process is being conducted for admissions to first-year four-year B.E./B.Tech programmes and integrated five-year M.E./M.Tech programmes for the 2026-27 academic year.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.