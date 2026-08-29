MHT CET 2026 Round 4 Counselling: Vacant Seat Matrix Out Today, Download College-Wise List Here

MHT CET 2026 CAP Round 4 vacant seat matrix will be released today, August 29, featuring college-wise, branch-wise and category-wise seat availability. Candidates can check the vacancy list before filling the Round 4 option form from August 30 to September 1.

MHT CET 2026 Vacant Seat Matrix: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the MHT CET 2026 CAP Round 4 vacant seat matrix today, August 29, 2026 on the official website fe2026.mahacet.org. The vacancy list will contain details of seats available for admission to first-year engineering and technology courses across participating colleges in Maharashtra. Candidates who are participating in the fourth round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can use the vacant seat matrix to check the availability of seats across colleges, courses, branches and categories before filling their preferences. The CAP process covers admissions to B.E./B.Tech programmes for the academic year 2026-27. How To Download MHT CET 2026 Round 4 Vacant Seat Matrix? Visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell website fe2026.mahacet.org .

Open the CAP 2026-27 section.

Select the B.E./B.Tech admission portal.

Look for the link for the CAP Round 4 vacant seat matrix.

Click on the link to open the seat matrix.

Check the college-wise, course-wise and category-wise vacancies.

Download the PDF or save the details for reference while filling the option form.

MHT CET 2026 Round 4 Vacant Seat Matrix Download Candidates should carefully review the available seats before entering their college and branch preferences for Round 4. MHT CET 2026 Round 4 Counselling Important Dates The important dates for the fourth round of MHT CET CAP counselling are as follows: Event Date Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 4 August 29, 2026 Online submission and confirmation of Option Form August 30 to September 1, 2026 Display of Provisional Seat Allotment for CAP Round 4 September 3, 2026 Accepting the allotted seat September 4 to 7, 2026 Reporting to allotted institute and confirmation of admission September 4 to 7, 2026 Institute-level option form August 3 to September 7, 2026 Transfer of institute-wise candidate list September 8, 2026 Institute-level admission against vacant seats, if any September 8 to 15, 2026 Last date for cancellation with full fee refund September 13, 2026 Cut-off date for admissions September 15, 2026

The Round 4 option form window will open from August 30 and remain available until September 1, 2026. Candidates should use the vacant seat information released today while finalising their choices. The Round 4 provisional allotment will subsequently be displayed on September 3. What After MHT CET 2026 Round 4 Vacant Seat Matrix? After the vacant seat matrix is released, eligible candidates will have to submit and confirm their Round 4 option form through their candidate login. Candidates should select their preferred colleges and branches after checking the number and category of seats available. The provisional Round 4 seat allotment will be released on September 3, 2026. Candidates who receive an allotment will then have to accept the offered seat through their login between September 4 and 7.