MHT CET 2026 Seat Matrix Released at fe2026.mahacet.org; Engineering Seats Increased Across 380 Institutes
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the cap round 1 engineering seat matrix. This year engineering seats increased in 380 institutes. Students can check the seat matrix details pdf at fe2026.mahacet.org.
The State CET Cell Maharashtra has released the MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix 2026 for BE and BTech admissions. Candidates can check the seat matrix on the official website at fe2026.mahacet.org and view the number of seats available in different engineering colleges before filling their CAP Round 1 option form. The MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix 2026 shows college wise, branch wise and category wise seat availability. It helps students understand how many seats are available in each engineering course under different reservation categories so they can make better choices during counselling.
This year CET Cell has increased the number of engineering seats compared to last year. A total of 380 participating institutes are taking part in the admission process and will offer 1, 92,189 BE and BTech seats through the MHT CET CAP 2026 counselling. Last year there were 1, 77, 985 seats. The State CET Cell also added 8 new engineering institutes which has further increased the total seat intake for the 2026 admission session. Read the article to know more details.
MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 1: Important Dates
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Event
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Dates
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Round 1 Option Entry Starts
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July 28, 2026
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Last Date to complete option form
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July 30, 2026
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MHT CET CAP Round 1 seat allotment result
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August 2, 2026
Steps to Check MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the seat matrix online in PDF format.
- Visit the State Common Entrance Test Cell at fe2026.mahacet.org
- On the official portal go to the important links section
- Find and click on the link that says Seat Matrix for CAP Round 1
- A new window will open and MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix 2026 will be displayed on screen
Direct Link to check MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix 2026 PDF
Information Printed on MHT CET CAP Seat Matrix
MHT CET CAP Seat Matrix 2026 provides important information such as seat availability across different colleges and branches. Students can use the information to choose the right college and course during the counselling process. This can help to improve the chances of setting a better seat during the MHT CET CAP 2026 seat allotment process. Details printed are given below.
- Total seats available in each college
- Branch wise seat availability
- Category wise seat distribution
- Seats under the Home University quota
- Seats reserved under the All India Quota
- Institute level seats
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