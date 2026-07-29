MHT CET 2026 Seat Matrix Released at fe2026.mahacet.org; Engineering Seats Increased Across 380 Institutes

The State CET Cell Maharashtra has released the MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix 2026 for BE and BTech admissions. Candidates can check the seat matrix on the official website at fe2026.mahacet.org and view the number of seats available in different engineering colleges before filling their CAP Round 1 option form. The MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix 2026 shows college wise, branch wise and category wise seat availability. It helps students understand how many seats are available in each engineering course under different reservation categories so they can make better choices during counselling.

This year CET Cell has increased the number of engineering seats compared to last year. A total of 380 participating institutes are taking part in the admission process and will offer 1, 92,189 BE and BTech seats through the MHT CET CAP 2026 counselling. Last year there were 1, 77, 985 seats. The State CET Cell also added 8 new engineering institutes which has further increased the total seat intake for the 2026 admission session. Read the article to know more details.