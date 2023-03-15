    MHT CET 5-year LLB 2023 Application Dates Extended, Get Direct Link Here

    MHT CET 2023 5 year LLB registration window extended to March 23, 2023. Candidates can complete the registration and application process through the link given here.

    Updated: Mar 15, 2023 10:56 IST
    MHT CET 5 Year LLB Registration Extended

    MHT CET 5-year LLB Registrations: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the last date for candidates to register for the MHT CET 5 Year LLB programmes. According to the revised dates, the last date for candidates to complete the MHT CET 5 year LLB programme registration and application process is March 23, 2023. 

    Eligible candidates who were unable to complete the MHT CET 5-year LLB registration and application form can now visit the official website until the said dates and complete the registration and application process.

    The MHT CET 5-year LLB registration and application window is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the MHT CET 5-Year LLB Registration 2023. 

    MHT CET 5 year LLB Registration - Click Here

    Official notification - Click Here

    MHT CET 5-year LLB Application Schedule

    Activity

    Schedule

    On Line Registration and Confirmation of Application Form for MAH LL.B-5 Yrs. Integrated Course CET 2023

    March 1 to 11, 2023

    First Extension to Form filling.

    March 12 to 14, 2023

    Second Extension to Form filling.

    March 15 to 23, 2023

    MHT CET 5-year LLB Registration and Application Process

    The Maharashtra CET 5-year Integrated LLB registration and application dates have been further extended to March 23, 2023. Candidates who are yet to submit the registration and application process can follow the steps given below.

    Step 1: Visit the MHT CET official website

    Step 2: Click on the MHT CET 2023 5 years LLB link

    Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter the required details

    Step 4: Fill in the MHT CET LLB application

    Step 5: Submit the MHT CET 2023 application fee

    Step 6: Click on the final submission link

