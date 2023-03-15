MHT CET 5-year LLB 2023 Application Dates Extended, Get Direct Link Here

MHT CET 5-year LLB Registrations: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the last date for candidates to register for the MHT CET 5 Year LLB programmes. According to the revised dates, the last date for candidates to complete the MHT CET 5 year LLB programme registration and application process is March 23, 2023.

Eligible candidates who were unable to complete the MHT CET 5-year LLB registration and application form can now visit the official website until the said dates and complete the registration and application process.

The MHT CET 5-year LLB registration and application window is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the MHT CET 5-Year LLB Registration 2023.

MHT CET 5 year LLB Registration - Click Here

Official notification - Click Here

MHT CET 5-year LLB Application Schedule

Activity Schedule On Line Registration and Confirmation of Application Form for MAH LL.B-5 Yrs. Integrated Course CET 2023 March 1 to 11, 2023 First Extension to Form filling. March 12 to 14, 2023 Second Extension to Form filling. March 15 to 23, 2023

MHT CET 5-year LLB Registration and Application Process

The Maharashtra CET 5-year Integrated LLB registration and application dates have been further extended to March 23, 2023. Candidates who are yet to submit the registration and application process can follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET official website

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET 2023 5 years LLB link

Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill in the MHT CET LLB application

Step 5: Submit the MHT CET 2023 application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

