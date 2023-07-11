MHT CET BDes Counselling Registration 2023 ends today, get direct link to apply here

MHT CET BDes Counselling 2023: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra will be closing the BDesign programme counselling registration window today on July 11, 2023. Candidates can apply for Maharashtra CET BDes counselling online at bdesigncap2023.mahacet.org till 5 PM. The Maharashtra CET BDes counselling applications registered after July 11 will be considered only for non-CAP seats.
The registration, document verification and confirmation of applications other than CAP seats will be continued till the cut-off date for all types of admissions till July 12 up to 5 pm at online E- verification by the scrutiny centre or physical verification at the physical scrutiny centre.
MHT CET Counselling Registration for BDes 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
How to fill MAHA BDes Counselling Registration Form 2023?
Candidates have to register for BDes programmes online at the official website. To fill out the MH CET CAP registration form 2023, they can go through the steps provided below:
- Step 1: Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on new registration
- Step 3: Answer this question - MAH-B.Design-CET 2023 If yes, enter the registration number and roll number.
- Step 4: Click on, check CET Details button
- Step 5: Verify the details by clicking on the save and next button
- Step 6: Provide the required details, including name, gender, mobile number, and email address
- Step 7: Now, enter the generated password and then confirm it
- Step 8: Register by entering all the asked details
- Step 9: Login to the CAP Portal
- Step 10: Upload document to complete the CAP registration process
Documents required for MHT CET BDes Counselling Registration 2023
Candidates have to get their documents verified by the specified deadline. The following documents are required for the Maharashtra CAP registration process:
- SSC marksheets
- HSC marksheet
- Passport-size photo
- A scanned copy of signature
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
