MHT CET BDes Counselling Registration 2023 ends today, get direct link to apply here

MHT CET BDes Counselling 2023: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra will be closing the BDesign programme counselling registration window today on July 11, 2023. Candidates can apply for Maharashtra CET BDes counselling online at bdesigncap2023.mahacet.org till 5 PM. The Maharashtra CET BDes counselling applications registered after July 11 will be considered only for non-CAP seats.

The registration, document verification and confirmation of applications other than CAP seats will be continued till the cut-off date for all types of admissions till July 12 up to 5 pm at online E- verification by the scrutiny centre or physical verification at the physical scrutiny centre.

How to fill MAHA BDes Counselling Registration Form 2023?

Candidates have to register for BDes programmes online at the official website. To fill out the MH CET CAP registration form 2023, they can go through the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on new registration

Step 3: Answer this question - MAH-B.Design-CET 2023 If yes, enter the registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Click on, check CET Details button

Step 5: Verify the details by clicking on the save and next button

Step 6: Provide the required details, including name, gender, mobile number, and email address

Step 7: Now, enter the generated password and then confirm it

Step 8: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 9: Login to the CAP Portal

Step 10: Upload document to complete the CAP registration process

Documents required for MHT CET BDes Counselling Registration 2023

Candidates have to get their documents verified by the specified deadline. The following documents are required for the Maharashtra CAP registration process:

SSC marksheets

HSC marksheet

Passport-size photo

A scanned copy of signature

Caste certificate (if applicable)

