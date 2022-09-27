MHT CET CAP 2022: 5-Year Integrated Law Registrations begin at llb5cap22.mahacet.org

MHT CET 5-Year LLB Counselling Registrations: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has begun the MHT CET CAP Registrations 2022 for the admissions to the Five year integrated law programme. Candidates who have qualified MHT CET Law entrance exams can register for Round 1 of CAP through the link available on the official website.

According to the schedule provided, the last date for students to complete the MHT CET CAP 2022 Registrations is October 6, 2022. Candidates eligible for the MHT CET 5 year LLB Counselling procedure can visit the official website of MHT CET CAP Registrations to complete the registration and application process.

MHT CET CAP 2022 Registrations for 5 year Law programme are available on the official website - llb5cap22.mahacet.org. Candidates can also register for MHT CET CAP 2022 5 year LLB programme through the direct link available here.

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Registration - Direct Link

MHT CET 5-year Integrated Law CAP Allotment list will be announced on the official website on October 13, 2022. Students allotted seats in round 1 should report to the allotted college and complete the admission procedure by October 18, 2022.

The MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 2 registrations will commence on October 20, 2022. As per the schedule, two rounds of counselling will be conducted for the 5 year LLB programme admissions.

MHT CET 5 year Integrated LLB CAP Round 1 Registrations

To be allotted seats in the counselling round candidates are required to first complete the registrations through the link available on the official website. It must also be noted that only those candidates who complete the allotment registration and submit the required documents and fees will be considered for the seat allotment procedure.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET Counselling official website

Step 2: Click on CAP Round 1 New Registration link

Step 3: Enter the details and get the login credentials to complete the applications

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents in the application form

Step 5: Submit the fee and click on the final submission tab

Also Read: WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Mop Up Round Declared at wbjee.nic.in, Get Download Link Here