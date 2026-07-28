MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix 2026 Released; Check College-wise, Branch-wise Seat Availability at fe2026.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix 2026 for admission to BE/BTech and Integrated Engineering programmes. Candidates participating in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can now check the college-wise, branch-wise, and category-wise seat availability on the official counselling portal before filling their web options. The seat matrix will help candidates make informed choices while selecting institutes and courses during the CAP Round 1 option entry process.

The CAP Round 1 option form submission has also started and will remain open till July 30, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully review the available seats and prepare their preference list based on their merit rank, category, and previous years' cut-offs.