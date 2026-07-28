MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix 2026 Released; Check College-wise, Branch-wise Seat Availability at fe2026.mahacet.org
MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix 2026 has been released by the Maharashtra CET Cell. Check college-wise, branch-wise, and category-wise seat availability, option entry dates, and the next steps in CAP counselling.
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix 2026 for admission to BE/BTech and Integrated Engineering programmes. Candidates participating in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can now check the college-wise, branch-wise, and category-wise seat availability on the official counselling portal before filling their web options. The seat matrix will help candidates make informed choices while selecting institutes and courses during the CAP Round 1 option entry process.
The CAP Round 1 option form submission has also started and will remain open till July 30, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully review the available seats and prepare their preference list based on their merit rank, category, and previous years' cut-offs.
MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix 2026: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam
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MHT CET 2026
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Admission Process
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Centralised Admission Process (CAP)
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Course
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BE/BTech & Integrated Engineering
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Seat Matrix Status
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Released
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Details Available
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College-wise, Branch-wise & Category-wise Seats
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Option Entry Dates
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July 28 to July 30, 2026
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Official Website
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fe2026.mahacet.org
What Does the MHT CET Seat Matrix Include?
The CAP Round 1 seat matrix provides detailed information regarding:
- Institute-wise seat availability
- Branch-wise seat distribution
- Category-wise reservation seats
- Total intake for each participating engineering college
- Seats available under Maharashtra State and All India quotas
Candidates should thoroughly analyse the seat matrix before locking their preferences, as the seat allotment will depend on their merit rank, reservation category, and the choices filled during counselling.
How to Check the MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix?
- Visit the official website
- Click on the BE/BTech CAP 2026 admission link
- Open the CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix PDF
- Search for the preferred institute or course using the search function
- Review the available seats and download the PDF for future reference
What Happens Next?
Following the release of the seat matrix, candidates must complete the CAP Round 1 option entry by selecting and arranging their preferred colleges and branches in order of priority. After the choice-filling window closes, the CET Cell will process the preferences based on candidate's merit ranks and announce the CAP Round 1 provisional seat allotment result, scheduled for August 2, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.