MHT CET CAP Round 2 Counselling: Alphabetic Merit List for 3 year LLB Released, Check at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 3 year LLB: Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MHT CET 3-year LLB programme Alphabetic Merit list for Round 2. Students who have applied for the Maharashtra CET Counselling Round 2 for 3-year LLB programmes can check the Alphabetic Merit List through the link available on the official website.

Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MHT CET 3-year LLB Round 2 Alphabetic Merit List for Maharashtra students and students from outside Maharashtra. The list is available as a PDF document containing the names of candidates along with the CET marks, and percentage acquired in the previous qualifying examinations.

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Three Year LLB counselling Alphabetic Merit List is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also download the MHT CET CAP Round 2 Alphabetic Merit List through the direct link provided here.

Maharashtra Candidates - Click Here

Outside Maharashtra Students - Click Here

According to the schedule provided, candidates are also provided with the facility to resolve grievances related to the merit list, edit the application form and upload the documents from November 15 to 17, 2022. Maharashtra CET Cell will be announcing the final merit list for CAP Round 2 on November 18, 2022.

How to download the MHT CET CAP Round 2 Alphabetic Merit List 2022

The Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB Alphabetic Merit List for CAP Round 2 admissions is available on the official website. The 3-year LLB Alphabetic Merit List is available as a PDF document. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the Alphabetic Merit List.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET official website

Step 2: Click on the CAP Admission portal and click on the 3-year LLB Section

Step 3: Click on the PDF link for MHT CET Alphabetic Merit List

Step 4: Download the MHT CET 3 year LLB Merit List for further reference

