MHT CET CAP Round 3 Counselling 2026: Vacant Seats List On August 19, College-Wise PDF Link Here
The MHT CET CAP round 3 provisional vacant seats list will be out on August 19, 2026 at fe2026.mahacet.org. The list will include college-wise details, including vacant seats, college type etc., of institutes participating in the round 3 of counselling process.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the round 3 MHT CET CAP provisional vacant seats list for round 3 on August 19, 2026. Candidates will be allowed to select and lock their preferred choice of institute starting August 20 on the official website fe2026.mahacet.org. The provisional allotment list was earlier scheduled to be released on August 18, but was postponed by the cell.
As per the updated schedule, the provisional seat allotment result for round 3 will be released on August 24, 2026. The CET cell extended the counselling schedule by an additional day. The last date for the seat acceptance facility for round 2 and candidates to report to college for admission formalities was today, August 18, 2026, as per the revised schedule.
How To Download Vacant Seats List For MHT CET CAP Round 3 Counselling?
- Visit the official MHT CET website fe2026.mahacet.org.
- On the homepage, click on “Provisional Vacancy Position for Round III” on the left side of the webpage.
- The provisional vacant seats list will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
MHT CET CAP Round 3 Vacant Seats 2026 List
MHT CET CAP Round 3 Counselling: Important Dates
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Activity
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Date
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Provisional Vacant Seat Release Date
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August 19, 2026
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Selection of preferred college and course
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August 20 to August 22, 2026
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Provisional Allotment Release Date For Round 3
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August 24, 2026
MHT CET CAP Counselling 2026: Details Mentioned In The Provisional Allotment List
The allotment list will mention the vacant seats of each college, participating in the round 3 counselling process. It will include the following details mentioned for each college:
- Type of college
- Vacant Seats
- Choice Code
- Course Name
- Minority Seats
- Category
- Institute seats and other details
MHT CET CAP Round 2 Vacant Seats List 2026
MHT CET CAP Eligibility
Candidates participating in the state’s counselling process must have passed Class 12 or its equivalent examination, with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. They should have secured the required qualifying marks in the examination.
Appearing in MHT CET is mandatory to be eligible for the counselling process, with a mandatory non-zero score requirement. Candidates belonging to All India Quota (AIQ) category are eligible to apply through JEE Main scores.
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