MHT CET CAP Round 3 Counselling 2026: Vacant Seats List On August 19, College-Wise PDF Link Here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the round 3 MHT CET CAP provisional vacant seats list for round 3 on August 19, 2026. Candidates will be allowed to select and lock their preferred choice of institute starting August 20 on the official website fe2026.mahacet.org. The provisional allotment list was earlier scheduled to be released on August 18, but was postponed by the cell.

As per the updated schedule, the provisional seat allotment result for round 3 will be released on August 24, 2026. The CET cell extended the counselling schedule by an additional day. The last date for the seat acceptance facility for round 2 and candidates to report to college for admission formalities was today, August 18, 2026, as per the revised schedule.