MHT CET BDes Counselling 2023 Registration Extended; Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET BDes Counselling 2023: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the MHT CET BDes counselling registration deadline till July 11, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance test can participate in the counselling process. They visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org for registration purposes. Check out important dates and the registration link here.

Further, the last date for confirmation of the application form has been extended to July 12, 2023. Candidates must note that the facility of registration & documents verification, and confirmation of application form for admission to seats other than CAP Seats shall be continued till the cut-off Date for all types of admissions for the Academic Year 2023-24, up to 5.00 PM at online e- verification by scrutiny center or physical verification at physical scrutiny center.

MHT CET BDes Counselling 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is given below:

MAH CET BDes Counselling Registration Link Click Here

Also, the applications submitted after 11th July 2023 shall be considered only for Non-CAP Seats. The applications confirmed by E-Scrutiny Center/ Physical Scrutiny Center after 12th July 2023 shall be considered only for Non-CAP Seats.

MHT CET BDes Counselling 2023 Important Dates

Check out the list of important dates below:

Events Dates Registration and uploading of required documents June 26 - July 11, 2023 (till 5 PM) Documents verification, confirmation of application, and physical scrutiny mode selected candidates June 26 - July 12, 2023 (till 5 PM)

Why is MHT CET BDes Conducted?

MAH B.Design CET is a State level Design entrance exam that is held by Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell for admission to Colleges offering Bachelor in Design in B.Des.

Also Read: MHT CET BE, B.Tech Counselling 2023: Registration Window to Close Today, Get Direct Link Here