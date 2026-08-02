MHT CET 2026 CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment Out Today; Check Download Steps and What’s Next

MHT CET Counselling 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, is set to release the BTech CAP Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result today, August 2, 2026. Candidates who participated in the second round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be able to check and download their allotment status by visiting the official counselling website once the result is announced.

How to Download MHT CET CAP Round 1 Allotment Result?

1. Visit the official MHT CET counselling portal cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on the ‘CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result’ link available on the homepage.

3. Log in using your Application ID and Password.

4. The allotment result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save the allotment letter for future admission and reporting purposes.

MHT CET BTech CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026 Direct Link (To Be Updated)