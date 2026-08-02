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MHT CET 2026 CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment Out Today; Check Download Steps and What’s Next

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Aug 2, 2026, 12:11 IST

The Maharashtra CET Cell will release the MHT CET 2026 BTech CAP Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result today, August 2. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check and download their allotment letter from the official website.

MHT CET 2026 CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment Out Today; Check Download Steps and What’s Next
MHT CET 2026 CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment Out Today; Check Download Steps and What’s Next
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MHT CET Counselling 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, is set to release the BTech CAP Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result today, August 2, 2026. Candidates who participated in the second round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be able to check and download their allotment status by visiting the official counselling website once the result is announced.

How to Download MHT CET CAP Round 1 Allotment Result?

1. Visit the official MHT CET counselling portal cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on the ‘CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result’ link available on the homepage.

3. Log in using your Application ID and Password.

4. The allotment result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save the allotment letter for future admission and reporting purposes.

MHT CET BTech CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026 Direct Link (To Be Updated)

Details Mentioned on the Allotment Letter

Candidates should carefully verify the information mentioned in the provisional allotment letter, including:

  • Candidate’s name and application number
  • Allotted institute name
  • Branch/course allotted
  • CAP round details
  • Category and quota
  • Seat allotment status
  • Reporting and admission instructions

MHT CET Counselling 2026 Schedule

Event

Date

CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

August 2, 2026

Seat Acceptance

August 3 to August 5, 2026

Reporting to Allotted Institute

  August 3 to August 5, 2026

Display of Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2

August 6, 2026

CAP Round 2 Option Entry

August 7 to August 9, 2026

What’s Next?

After the provisional allotment result is declared, candidates who are allotted a seat must accept their allotted seat between August 3 and August 5, 2026, through the counselling portal. They will also have to report to their allotted institute within the same period to complete the admission formalities and document verification.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their allotted seat or do not receive one in the first round can participate in the subsequent CAP rounds. The CET Cell will publish the list of vacant seats for Round 2 on August 6, followed by the Round 2 option entry process from August 7 to August 9, 2026.

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Aug 2, 2026, 08:10 IST

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