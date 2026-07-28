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MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 LIVE (OUT): Rank List for BE/BTech at fe2026.mahacet.org

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Jul 28, 2026, 18:39 IST

MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 has been released today at fe2026.mahacet.org. Check the latest updates, download link, release time, delay reason, CAP Round 1 schedule, and updates on the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB final merit lists.

MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 LIVE
MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 for BE/BTech admissions has been released on the official CAP portal fe2026.mahacet.org today. Candidates will be able to check their Maharashtra State and All India merit ranks.
  • CAP Round 1 option entry will continue from July 28 to July 30, 2026. Candidates should carefully fill and lock their college and branch preferences based on their final merit rank and the published seat matrix.
  • Alongside the engineering merit list, the CET Cell is also releasing the final merit lists for the 3-Year LLB and 5-Year LLB CAP Round 1 admissions today.

MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 LIVE: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has been released the MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 for BE/BTech and Integrated MTech admissions today on the official CAP portal, fe2026.mahacet.org. Candidates who registered for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be able to download the final merit list PDF and check their Maharashtra State and All India merit ranks using their login credentials. The final merit list has been prepared after resolving grievances raised against the provisional merit list. 

Along with the engineering merit list, the CET Cell is also expected to publish the final merit lists for the 3-Year LLB and 5-Year LLB CAP Round 1 admissions, allowing law aspirants to proceed with the next stage of counselling.

MHT CET Final Merit List 2026: Overview

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

MHT CET 2026

Conducting Body

State CET Cell, Maharashtra

Course

BE/BTech & Integrated MTech

Merit List

Final Merit List

Status

Released

Counselling

CAP Round 1

Official Website

fe2026.mahacet.org

MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 Date and Time

According to the revised CAP counselling schedule, the MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 is scheduled has been released today, July 28, 2026. While the CET Cell has not announced an official release time, candidates are advised to keep checking the admission portal for the latest updates. Immediately after the merit list is published, the CAP Round 1 option entry (choice filling) process will continue until July 30, 2026. 

MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 Download Link

  1. Go to the official website: fe2026.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the BE/BTech CAP 2026 admission website
  3. Logging in using the application ID and password
  4. Opening the Final Merit List 2026 link
  5. Downloading the merit list PDF and checking the allotted merit rank

MCT CET Final Merit List 2026: Direct LINK

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 28, 2026, 18:39 IST

    MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 LIVE: seat matrix include?

    MHT CET Seat Matrix include, College-wise seat intake, Branch-wise seat availability, Category-wise distribution of seats, Home University and Other Than Home University quota, All India quota seats and Institute-level seat details, wherever applicable. 

  • Jul 28, 2026, 17:35 IST

    MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 LIVE: Tie Breaking Criteria

    1. Higher marks or score in Mathematics at CET;
    2. Higher marks or score in Physics at CET
    3. Hhigher marks or score in Chemistry at CET;
    4. Higher percentage of marks in Board or qualifying examination for Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry taken together;
    5. Higher percentage of marks in the Mathematics at HSC or 10+2 Examination;
    6. Higher percentage of marks in the Physics at HSC or 10+2 Examination;
    7. Higher percentage of of marks in Aggregate at HSC or 10+2 Examination
  • Jul 28, 2026, 16:49 IST

    MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 LIVE: What's Next After the MHT CET Final Merit List?

    Following the release of the final merit list, candidates should immediately begin the choice-filling process, review the official seat matrix, and keep all original documents ready for admission. The next major milestone in the counselling process will be the CAP Round 1 provisional seat allotment, after which selected candidates will have to accept their allotted seats online and complete physical reporting at the allotted engineering institutes. Students are advised to regularly visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell website for all counselling notices, schedule updates, and admission-related announcements.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 15:42 IST

    MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 LIVE: College-wise and Branch-wise Seat Matrix Already Available

    The CET Cell has already uploaded the CAP Round 1 seat matrix, allowing candidates to review the availability of seats across participating engineering colleges. The seat matrix contains institute-wise, branch-wise, and category-wise vacancy details, enabling aspirants to make informed decisions before locking their web options. Candidates should carefully compare seat availability with previous years' cut-offs to improve their admission chances.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 14:49 IST

    MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 LIVE: CAP Round 1 Option Entry Continues Till July 30

    With the release of the final merit list, the CAP Round 1 choice filling process is now in full swing. Candidates can submit, modify, rearrange, and lock their college and branch preferences until July 30, 2026. Admission experts recommend filling the maximum number of preferences in the correct order, as seat allotment will depend on merit rank, reservation category, and the sequence of options entered by the candidate.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 13:22 IST

    MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 LIVE: Download MHT CET Final Merit List PDF from Official Website

    Candidates can now access the MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 PDF through the official CAP website. After visiting the website, applicants need to log in using their Application ID and Password to view their final merit rank. The merit list includes important details such as the Maharashtra State Merit Rank, All India Merit Rank, candidate category, application number, and eligibility status for CAP Round 1 counselling.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 12:41 IST

    MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 LIVE: Released for BE/BTech Admissions

    The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has officially released the MHT CET Final Merit List 2026for BE/BTech and Integrated MTech admissions under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Candidates who completed the registration and document verification process can now check their final merit status by logging in to the official website, fe2026.mahacet.org. The final merit list has been published after considering all valid grievances received against the provisional merit list, making it the basis for all upcoming CAP Round 1 admissions.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 12:08 IST

    MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 LIVE: CAP Round 1 Option Entry Underway for BE/BTech Admissions

    Along with the release of the final merit list, the CAP Round 1 option entry process for BE/BTech admissions is already underway. Registered candidates can submit and lock their college and branch preferences until July 30, 2026. Students are encouraged to fill the maximum possible number of choices in the order of preference to improve their chances of securing admission in their preferred engineering colleges across Maharashtra.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 11:29 IST

    MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 OUT

    The MHT CET Final List 2026 has been declared for BE/BTech Courses.

    Official Link: MHT CET Final List 2026

  • Jul 28, 2026, 11:27 IST

    MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 LIVE: BE/BTech Candidates Can Check Maharashtra State and All India Merit Ranks

    The final merit list will display important admission details, including the Maharashtra State Merit Rank, All India Merit Rank, application number, category, and candidate status. These ranks will play a crucial role in determining seat allotment during the CAP counselling process. Candidates should carefully verify all details in the final merit list and immediately report any discrepancies to the CET Cell, if permitted under the counselling guidelines.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 11:09 IST

    MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 for BE/BTech Expected Today

    The Maharashtra State CET Cell is expected to release the MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 for BE/BTech and Integrated MTech admissions today on the official CAP portal, fe2026.mahacet.org. The merit list will be prepared after incorporating all valid corrections received during the grievance redressal process following the publication of the provisional merit list. Candidates whose names appear in the final merit list will be eligible to participate in CAP Round 1 choice filling and seat allotment. Aspirants are advised to keep checking the official website for the activation of the merit list download link.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 11:00 IST

    MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 LIVE: Why Was the Merit List Delayed?

    Originally scheduled for release on July 27, the merit list was postponed to ensure that all grievances and correction requests submitted by candidates (between July 23 and 25) were thoroughly verified and accurately reflected in the final ranking data.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 11:00 IST

    MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 LIVE: Official Website for Merit List Download

    Candidates can check their official state and All-India ranks by visiting the official Maharashtra CAP engineering portal at fe2026.mahacet.org or the main CET Cell website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Why is the MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 Delayed?

The final merit list was originally expected on July 27, but its publication was postponed due to the completion of the grievance redressal process and verification of candidate details submitted after the provisional merit list. The CET Cell revised the counselling schedule to ensure that all valid objections were addressed before releasing the final ranks. Candidates need not worry, as the subsequent CAP counselling activities, including option entry and seat allotment, will continue according to the updated schedule.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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