MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 LIVE (OUT): Rank List for BE/BTech at fe2026.mahacet.org

MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 LIVE: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has been released the MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 for BE/BTech and Integrated MTech admissions today on the official CAP portal, fe2026.mahacet.org. Candidates who registered for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be able to download the final merit list PDF and check their Maharashtra State and All India merit ranks using their login credentials. The final merit list has been prepared after resolving grievances raised against the provisional merit list.

Along with the engineering merit list, the CET Cell is also expected to publish the final merit lists for the 3-Year LLB and 5-Year LLB CAP Round 1 admissions, allowing law aspirants to proceed with the next stage of counselling.

MHT CET Final Merit List 2026: Overview

Particulars Details Exam Name MHT CET 2026 Conducting Body State CET Cell, Maharashtra Course BE/BTech & Integrated MTech Merit List Final Merit List Status Released Counselling CAP Round 1 Official Website fe2026.mahacet.org

MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 Date and Time

According to the revised CAP counselling schedule, the MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 is scheduled has been released today, July 28, 2026. While the CET Cell has not announced an official release time, candidates are advised to keep checking the admission portal for the latest updates. Immediately after the merit list is published, the CAP Round 1 option entry (choice filling) process will continue until July 30, 2026.

MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 Download Link

Go to the official website: fe2026.mahacet.org Click on the BE/BTech CAP 2026 admission website Logging in using the application ID and password Opening the Final Merit List 2026 link Downloading the merit list PDF and checking the allotted merit rank

MCT CET Final Merit List 2026: Direct LINK