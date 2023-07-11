MHT CET LLB 3 Year CAP Registration 2023 Extended; Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET LLB 3 Year CAP Registration 2023: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the application deadline for the MHT CET 3-year LLB course. Eligible candidates can apply for undergraduate law courses on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org till July 20, 2023. It must be noted that the extension is for both Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra state candidates.

The deadline for registration for non-resident Indians (NRI), overseas citizens of India (OCI), people of Indian origin (PIO), foreign nationals, and children of Indian workers in Gulf countries (CIWGC) is July 31. The decision to extend the deadline gives more candidates a chance to apply for the law programmes provided by MH CET Law.

MHT CET Law Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link for CAP registration is given below:

MHT CET LLB 3 Year CAP Registration 2023 Link Click Here

MHT CET LLB 3 Year CAP Registration 2023 Revised Dates

Check out the schedule below:

Category Registration Dates E-Scrutiny Dates MS and OMS candidates June 26- July 20 June 26 - July 22 NRI, OCI, PIO, FNS, and CIWGC candidates June 26- July 31 June 26 - August 4

Candidates must complete MHT CET LLB 3 Year CAP Registration 2023 forms and upload the appropriate documents during the registration procedure. The application forms and uploaded documents will be electronically scrutinised by the e-verification staff. The information given will be verified for validity and correctness through this process.

Candidates are recommended to visit the State CET Cell, Maharashtra's official website for updated information and instructions on the registration procedure. It is imperative to follow the given dates and instructions to finish the MHT CET LLB 3 Year CAP Registration 2023.

