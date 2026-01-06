MHT CET 2026 Registration Commence for M.PEd and M.Ed, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

Key Points
- Last date to apply for M.PEd and M.Ed is January 20, 2026
- Entrance Exam to be conducted on March 24 and 25, 2026
- Apply for M.PEd and M.Ed courses at cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2026: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced the MHT CET 2026 registration process. Candidates who wish to appear for the entrance exams for the M.P.Ed & M.Ed CET can visit the official website to apply. It must be noted that the registration process for other entrance exams will commence soon.
MHT CET 2026 registration and form filling link is live on the portal. To apply candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the new registration link. After registration candidates can fill out the application form and submit the application fee. The last date for candidates to apply is January 20, 2026.
MHT CET 2026 registration link is now live on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. A direct link for candidates to apply is also provided below.
MHT CET 2026 Registration - Click Here
MHT CET 2026 Application Schedule
Check below the last date to register and the tentative exam schedule
|
Name of CET
|
Online Registration and confirmation of application form
|
Tentative CET Examination Date
|
Star Date
|
End Date
|
MAH-M.P.Ed. CET-2026
|
05/01/2026
|
20/01/2026
|
24-03-2026
|
MAH-M.P.Ed. Field Test (Offline)
|
NA
|
25-03-2026
|
MAH-M.Ed CET-2026
|
05/01/2026
|
20/01/2026
|
25-03-2026
Steps to Register for MHT CET 2026
The link for candidates to register for M.P.Ed & M.Ed CET is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to register and fill out the applications
Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell
Step 2: Click on CET (Examination) portal for A.Y. 2026-27
Step 3: Click on new registration
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
Documents Required for MHT CET 2026 Registration
As per the notification issued, candidates need to have the following documents with them when registering for Maharashtra CET Exams
-
Aadhaar (UIDAI) Card
-
Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR)
-
Disability Certificate or Unique Disability (UDID Card)
-
Scribe Details for PwD candidates
Instructions for MHT CET 2026 Application Process
According to the official notification, the APAAR ID is a mandatory document for the registration process. Candidates who have not yet generated their APAAR ID must do so through the DigiLocker App. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation