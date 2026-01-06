JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
MHT CET 2026 Registration Commence for M.PEd and M.Ed, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jan 6, 2026, 08:56 IST

Last date for candidates to register for MHT CET M.PEd and MEd 2026 is January 20, 2026. Eligible candidates can visit the official websote - cetcell.mahacet.org to apply.

MHT CET 2026 Registration Commence for M.PEd and M.Ed
Key Points

  • Last date to apply for M.PEd and M.Ed is January 20, 2026
  • Entrance Exam to be conducted on March 24 and 25, 2026
  • Apply for M.PEd and M.Ed courses at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2026: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced the MHT CET 2026 registration process. Candidates who wish to appear for the entrance exams for the M.P.Ed & M.Ed CET can visit the official website to apply. It must be noted that the registration process for other entrance exams will commence soon. 

MHT CET 2026 registration and form filling link is live on the portal. To apply candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the new registration link. After registration candidates can fill out the application form and submit the application fee. The last date for candidates to apply is January 20, 2026.

MHT CET 2026 registration link is now live on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. A direct link for candidates to apply is also provided below.

MHT CET 2026 Registration - Click Here

MHT CET 2026 Application Schedule

Check below the last date to register and the tentative exam schedule

Name of CET

Online Registration and confirmation of application form

Tentative CET Examination Date

Star Date

End Date

MAH-M.P.Ed. CET-2026

05/01/2026

20/01/2026

24-03-2026

MAH-M.P.Ed. Field Test (Offline)

NA

25-03-2026

MAH-M.Ed CET-2026

05/01/2026

20/01/2026

25-03-2026

Steps to Register for MHT CET 2026

The link for candidates to register for  M.P.Ed & M.Ed CET is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to register and fill out the applications

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell

Step 2: Click on CET (Examination) portal for A.Y. 2026-27

Step 3: Click on new registration

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

Documents Required for MHT CET 2026 Registration

As per the notification issued, candidates need to have the following documents with them when registering for Maharashtra CET Exams

  • Aadhaar (UIDAI) Card

  • Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) 

  • Disability Certificate or Unique Disability (UDID Card) 

  • Scribe Details for PwD candidates

Instructions for MHT CET 2026 Application Process

According to the official notification, the APAAR ID is a mandatory document for the registration process. Candidates who have not yet generated their APAAR ID must do so through the DigiLocker App. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates.


