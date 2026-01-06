MHT CET 2026 Registration Commence for M.PEd and M.Ed, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2026: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced the MHT CET 2026 registration process. Candidates who wish to appear for the entrance exams for the M.P.Ed & M.Ed CET can visit the official website to apply. It must be noted that the registration process for other entrance exams will commence soon.

MHT CET 2026 registration and form filling link is live on the portal. To apply candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the new registration link. After registration candidates can fill out the application form and submit the application fee. The last date for candidates to apply is January 20, 2026.

MHT CET 2026 registration link is now live on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. A direct link for candidates to apply is also provided below.