MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026 Registration Begins at ph2026.mahacet.org; Check Eligibility, Important Dates and How to Apply

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test has started the online registration process for Centralised Admissions Process, CAP 2026-27 for admissions for First-year Undergraduate Pharmacy (B.Pharmacy) and Pharm.D courses. Eligible candidates can now register online through the official admission portal, ph2026.mahacet.org. The registration process includes online application submission, document upload, verification, and confirmation of the application.

Candidates seeking admission to government, government-aided, university-managed and private pharmacy institutions in Maharashtra must complete the CAP registration within the prescribed timeline. Admission will be granted on the basis of merit, eligibility criteria, reservation policy and seat availability.