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MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026 Registration Begins at ph2026.mahacet.org; Check Eligibility, Important Dates and How to Apply

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 13:00 IST

MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026 registration has started at ph2026.mahacet.org for B.Pharmacy and Pharm.D admissions. Check eligibility, important dates, registration process, documents required and latest admission updates.

MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026 Registration Begins at ph2026.mahacet.org; Check Eligibility, Important Dates and How to Apply
MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026 Registration Begins at ph2026.mahacet.org; Check Eligibility, Important Dates and How to Apply
Register for Result Updates

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test has started the online registration process for Centralised Admissions Process, CAP 2026-27 for admissions for First-year Undergraduate Pharmacy (B.Pharmacy) and Pharm.D courses. Eligible candidates can now register online through the official admission portal, ph2026.mahacet.org. The registration process includes online application submission, document upload, verification, and confirmation of the application. 

Candidates seeking admission to government, government-aided, university-managed and private pharmacy institutions in Maharashtra must complete the CAP registration within the prescribed timeline. Admission will be granted on the basis of merit, eligibility criteria, reservation policy and seat availability. 

MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026: Important Dates

Event

Date

Online Registration Begins

August 1, 2026

Last Date for Registration & Document Upload

August 10, 2026 (5 PM)

Document Verification & Confirmation

August 11, 2026

Provisional Merit List

To be announced

Final Merit List

To be announced

CAP Round 1 Option Form

To be notified

MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for Pharmacy admissions should:

  • Have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects along with Mathematics or Biology
  • Possess a valid qualifying entrance examination score as prescribed by the Maharashtra CET Cell
  • Fulfil domicile and reservation requirements, wherever applicable

How to Apply for MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026?

  1. Visit the official website: ph2026.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the UG Pharmacy CAP 2026 Registration link
  3. Register using the required personal details
  4. Fill in the online application form carefully
  5. Upload all necessary documents in the given format
  6. Pay the applicable registration fee
  7. Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference

Documents Required

  • MHT CET 2026 Score Card (or applicable qualifying examination score)
  • Class 10 Mark Sheet
  • Class 12 Mark Sheet
  • School Leaving/Transfer Certificate
  • Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
  • Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • Caste Validity Certificate (where applicable)
  • Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (if applicable)
  • Aadhaar Card or other valid Photo ID
  • Passport-size Photograph and Signature

What Happens After Registration?

Once the registration and document verification process is completed, the CET Cell will publish the provisional merit list, followed by the final merit list after addressing grievances. Candidates included in the final merit list will be eligible to participate in CAP seat allotment rounds by filling and locking their preferred colleges and courses. Seat allotment will be based on merit, preferences, reservation rules and seat availability.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 13:00 IST

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