MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026 Registration Begins at ph2026.mahacet.org; Check Eligibility, Important Dates and How to Apply
MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026 registration has started at ph2026.mahacet.org for B.Pharmacy and Pharm.D admissions. Check eligibility, important dates, registration process, documents required and latest admission updates.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test has started the online registration process for Centralised Admissions Process, CAP 2026-27 for admissions for First-year Undergraduate Pharmacy (B.Pharmacy) and Pharm.D courses. Eligible candidates can now register online through the official admission portal, ph2026.mahacet.org. The registration process includes online application submission, document upload, verification, and confirmation of the application.
Candidates seeking admission to government, government-aided, university-managed and private pharmacy institutions in Maharashtra must complete the CAP registration within the prescribed timeline. Admission will be granted on the basis of merit, eligibility criteria, reservation policy and seat availability.
MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Online Registration Begins
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August 1, 2026
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Last Date for Registration & Document Upload
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August 10, 2026 (5 PM)
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Document Verification & Confirmation
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August 11, 2026
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Provisional Merit List
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To be announced
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Final Merit List
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To be announced
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CAP Round 1 Option Form
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To be notified
MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for Pharmacy admissions should:
- Have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects along with Mathematics or Biology
- Possess a valid qualifying entrance examination score as prescribed by the Maharashtra CET Cell
- Fulfil domicile and reservation requirements, wherever applicable
How to Apply for MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026?
- Visit the official website: ph2026.mahacet.org
- Click on the UG Pharmacy CAP 2026 Registration link
- Register using the required personal details
- Fill in the online application form carefully
- Upload all necessary documents in the given format
- Pay the applicable registration fee
- Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference
Documents Required
- MHT CET 2026 Score Card (or applicable qualifying examination score)
- Class 10 Mark Sheet
- Class 12 Mark Sheet
- School Leaving/Transfer Certificate
- Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Caste Validity Certificate (where applicable)
- Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (if applicable)
- Aadhaar Card or other valid Photo ID
- Passport-size Photograph and Signature
What Happens After Registration?
Once the registration and document verification process is completed, the CET Cell will publish the provisional merit list, followed by the final merit list after addressing grievances. Candidates included in the final merit list will be eligible to participate in CAP seat allotment rounds by filling and locking their preferred colleges and courses. Seat allotment will be based on merit, preferences, reservation rules and seat availability.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.