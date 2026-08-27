MHT CET Pharmacy Merit List 2026 Releasing Today; Check Provisional List at ph2026.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, CET Cell is set to publish today, August 27, 2026, on its official website ph2026.mahacet.org. The merit list will be released for candidates who have registered for the admission to First Year B.Pharmacy and Post Graduate Pharm.D courses. Candidates will be able to check their provisional merit status on the official website. Check how to download the provisional merit list for MHT CET 2026 Pharmacy, details and CAP counselling updates.

MHT CET 2026 Pharmacy Merit List: Important Dates

Candidates can check the below table for important dates and highlights to be updated.