MHT CET Pharmacy Merit List 2026 Releasing Today; Check Provisional List at ph2026.mahacet.org
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the pharmacy provisional merit list today for B.Pharmacy & Post Graduate Pharm.D. Candidates can check their name and download the merit list from ph2026.mahacet.org.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, CET Cell is set to publish today, August 27, 2026, on its official website ph2026.mahacet.org. The merit list will be released for candidates who have registered for the admission to First Year B.Pharmacy and Post Graduate Pharm.D courses. Candidates will be able to check their provisional merit status on the official website. Check how to download the provisional merit list for MHT CET 2026 Pharmacy, details and CAP counselling updates.
MHT CET 2026 Pharmacy Merit List: Important Dates
Candidates can check the below table for important dates and highlights to be updated.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Provisional Merit List Display
|
August 27, 2026
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Submission of Grievances
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August 28 – 31, 2026
|
Final Merit List Display
|
September 03, 2026
|
CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix Display
|
September 04, 2026
|
CAP Round 1 Option Form Submission
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September 05 – 07, 2026
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CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
|
September 10, 2026
|
CAP Round 1 College Reporting & Fee Payment
|
September 11 – 15, 2026
|
CAP Round 2 Vacant Seats Display
|
September 16, 2026
|
CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
|
September 22, 2026
How to Check MHT CET Pharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026?
Candidates can follow the below mentioned simple steps to check their merit status:
- Visit the official website of MHT CET Pharmacy admission ph2026.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, open the link for the Provisional Merit List/Provisional Merit Status 2026.
- Enter the required login details which has been asked
- Submit the details to check the merit status.
- Check the merit number and other details carefully.
- Download and save the copy of the merit status for future reference.
Details Mentioned on the Merit List?
Candidates should check the below details carefully mentioned on the merit list:
- Name
- Application details
- Category
- Eligibility information
- Merit number
In case of any discrepancy candidates should be reported during the objection window specified by the CET Cell, August 28 to 31, 2026 up to 05:00 PM. The Common Entrance Test Cell will publish the Final Merit List of 2026 B Pharm and Pharm D admission on September 03, 2026.
Admission in the First Year B Pharm and Pharm D course through CAP rounds is conducted for candidates who have appeared in and passed their Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.