MICAT Admit Card 2026: Phase 1 Exam Hall Ticket Tomorrow at mica.ac.in; Details Here

MICAT 2026: The Mudra Institute of Communication (MICA), Ahmedabad will release the MICA Admission Test (MICAT) Phase I 2026 admit card tomorrow, December 3, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to log in at mica.ac.in. Students will need to enter their MICA ID and date of birth to download the MICAT 2026 admit card.

MICAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of MICAT 2026:

Overview Details Event name MICAT I 2025 Admit Card Exam name MICA Admission Test (MICAT) Board name Mudra Institute of Communication (MICA), Ahmedabad Academic year 2026-27 Official website mica.ac.in Stream Management Level Postgraduate (PG) Exam Date December 6, 2025 Login credentials MICA ID Date of birth

How to Download MICAT Admit Card 2026?