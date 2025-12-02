MICAT Admit Card 2026: Phase 1 Exam Hall Ticket Tomorrow at mica.ac.in; Details Here

Key Points
- MICAT 2026 Phase I admit cards will be released tomorrow, December 3, 2025.
- Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at mica.ac.in.
- To download the admit card, candidates must log in with their MICA ID and date of birth.
MICAT 2026: The Mudra Institute of Communication (MICA), Ahmedabad will release the MICA Admission Test (MICAT) Phase I 2026 admit card tomorrow, December 3, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to log in at mica.ac.in. Students will need to enter their MICA ID and date of birth to download the MICAT 2026 admit card.
MICAT 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of MICAT 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|MICAT I 2025 Admit Card
|Exam name
|MICA Admission Test (MICAT)
|Board name
|Mudra Institute of Communication (MICA), Ahmedabad
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|mica.ac.in
|Stream
|Management
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Exam Date
|December 6, 2025
|Login credentials
|MICA ID Date of birth
How to Download MICAT Admit Card 2026?
Follow the mentioned steps to download the MICT 2026 admit card online:
- Visit the official website at mica.ac.in
- Click on the ‘ADMISSIONS 2026’ banner
- Click on the link for admit card
- Enter your details and click on the ‘login’ button
- Review your details and download the MICAT 1 admit card
Candidates must bring their MICAT admit card to the test centres. The hall ticket contains personal information, details specific to the exam, and important exam day guidelines, as well as MICAT exam duration, a list of items to carry, and a list of prohibited items, among other relevant instructions.
MICAT Phase 1 2026 Important Dates
Check the following table carrying the important dates related to MICAT Exam 1 2026:
|Event
|Date
|Registration Opens
|September 2025
|Registration Closes
|November 23
|Admit Card Issue
|December 3, 2025
|Exam Date
|December 6, 2025
|Score Release
|December 24, 2025
