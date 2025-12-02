SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
News

MICAT Admit Card 2026: Phase 1 Exam Hall Ticket Tomorrow at mica.ac.in; Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 2, 2025, 19:37 IST

MICAT 2026 Phase I admit cards will be released tomorrow, December 3, 2025, by the Mudra Institute of Communication (MICA), Ahmedabad. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at mica.ac.in, by logging in with their MICA ID and date of birth.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MICAT 2026 Phase I admit cards will be released tomorrow, December 3, 2025.
MICAT 2026 Phase I admit cards will be released tomorrow, December 3, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • MICAT 2026 Phase I admit cards will be released tomorrow, December 3, 2025.
  • Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at mica.ac.in.
  • To download the admit card, candidates must log in with their MICA ID and date of birth.

MICAT 2026: The Mudra Institute of Communication (MICA), Ahmedabad will release the MICA Admission Test (MICAT) Phase I 2026 admit card tomorrow, December 3, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to log in at mica.ac.in. Students will need to enter their MICA ID and date of birth to download the MICAT 2026 admit card. 

MICAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of MICAT 2026: 

Overview  Details 
Event name MICAT I 2025 Admit Card
Exam name  MICA Admission Test (MICAT)
Board name  Mudra Institute of Communication (MICA), Ahmedabad
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  mica.ac.in
Stream  Management 
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Exam Date December 6, 2025
Login credentials  MICA ID Date of birth

How to Download MICAT Admit Card 2026?

Follow the mentioned steps to download the MICT 2026 admit card online: 

  1. Visit the official website at mica.ac.in
  2. Click on the ‘ADMISSIONS 2026’ banner
  3. Click on the link for admit card
  4. Enter your details and click on the ‘login’ button 
  5. Review your details and download the MICAT 1 admit card

Candidates must bring their MICAT admit card to the test centres. The hall ticket contains personal information, details specific to the exam, and important exam day guidelines, as well as MICAT exam duration, a list of items to carry, and a list of prohibited items, among other relevant instructions.

MICAT Phase 1 2026 Important Dates

Check the following table carrying the important dates related to MICAT Exam 1 2026: 

Event Date
Registration Opens September 2025
Registration Closes November 23
Admit Card Issue December 3, 2025
Exam Date December 6, 2025
Score Release December 24, 2025

Also Read: AIMA ATMA 2026: Registration Begins at atmaaims.com; Exam on February 22

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News