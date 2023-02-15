MICAT II Result Declared at mica.ac.in, Get Direct Link To Download Here

MICAT II Result Declared: As per the latest updates, the Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MIC Ahmedabad) has released the scorecard for the Mudra Institute of Communications Admission Test Phase 2 (MICAT II). The result was scheduled to be declared on February 17, 2023. However, the institute has announced the result in advance. Candidates who appeared for the test can check out the result on the official website i.e. mica.ac.in

Candidates need to enter their login credentials-User ID and password to check and download the MICAT Phase 2 Result. MICAT II Score will have a 30 percent weightage in the selection process of PGP. Apart from this, candidates will be assessed on the basis of national CAT/XAT/GMAT, GE, and PI. Those who get shortlisted can pay the fee and confirm their seats.

How to Check MICAT II Result?

The authorities have released the MICAT phase 2. Candidates can check out the result on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mica.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MICA II Application login

Step 3: Enter login credentials- ID and password

Step 4: MICAT Phase 2 Scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

What Details will be Mentioned on MICAT II Scorecard?

The MICAT Phase 2 Scorecard will comprise various details such as the candidate’s name, statement of marks, etc. Candidates can check out the list for details here

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Registration number

Sectional scores

Overall scores

Qualifying status candidate

