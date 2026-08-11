Ministry Of Education Grants NCERT Deemed University Status; Vision to Promote Educational Innovation
NCERT has been given the Deemed University status by the Ministry of Education with a vision to promote educational research and innovation. The decision was informed in the Lok Sabha on August 10. Read the article below to know more.
National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT, has been granted the Deemed to be University status by the Ministry of Education. NCERT is the national resource institution for school education and the decision to make it a deemed university was taken after assessing NCERT's application. The application was considered by University Grants Commission experts under the provisions of UGC (Institutes Deemed to be Universities) Regulation, 2003.
Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumder, said that thr status has been granted with a vision to promote educational research and innovation and open doors for NCERT's role as a think tank and national resource to provide technical support to centre and state governments.
“Considering the advice of UGC, the Ministry of Education, vide notification dated March 30, 2026, declared NCERT, New Delhi, as an Institution Deemed to be University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956,” Majumdar said.
NCERT has been instructured to take all the necessary steps to work on the vision and begin research programmes along with innovative academic and doctoral courses.
What Does it Mean for Students, Teachers and Education
NCERT being granted the status is a big move as it is moving into the higher education space rather than being a simple school education and curriculum body. It is expected that now teacher education, research and curriculum development will be strengthened through innovation.
A deemed university can give its own degrees to students within the regulations and NCERT now has an autonomy. NCERT has been deeply involved in teacher education, curriculum and pedagogical research. With the deemed university status, NCERT can now build programmes around teacher education, educational leadership programmes, case studies, educational psychology, AI in education, etc.
Institutes of NCERT After Becoming a Deemed to be University
Following six institutes will be a part of the NCERT deemed university status:
- RIE Ajmer
- RIE Shillong
- RIE Mysuru
- RIE Bhubaneshwar
- RIE Bhopal
- Pandit Sunderlal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education (PSSCIVE), Bhopal
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