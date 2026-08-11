Ministry Of Education Grants NCERT Deemed University Status; Vision to Promote Educational Innovation

National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT, has been granted the Deemed to be University status by the Ministry of Education. NCERT is the national resource institution for school education and the decision to make it a deemed university was taken after assessing NCERT's application. The application was considered by University Grants Commission experts under the provisions of UGC (Institutes Deemed to be Universities) Regulation, 2003.

Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumder, said that thr status has been granted with a vision to promote educational research and innovation and open doors for NCERT's role as a think tank and national resource to provide technical support to centre and state governments.

“Considering the advice of UGC, the Ministry of Education, vide notification dated March 30, 2026, declared NCERT, New Delhi, as an Institution Deemed to be University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956,” Majumdar said.