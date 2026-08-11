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Ministry Of Education Grants NCERT Deemed University Status; Vision to Promote Educational Innovation

Saumya Jain
By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 11:21 IST

NCERT has been given the Deemed University status by the Ministry of Education with a vision to promote educational research and innovation. The decision was informed in the Lok Sabha on August 10. Read the article below to know more.

NCERT Becomes Deemed To Be University
NCERT Becomes Deemed To Be University
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National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT, has been granted the Deemed to be University status by the Ministry of Education. NCERT is the national resource institution for school education and the decision to make it a deemed university was taken after assessing NCERT's application. The application was considered by University Grants Commission experts under the provisions of UGC (Institutes Deemed to be Universities) Regulation, 2003. 

Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumder, said that thr status has been granted with a vision to promote educational research and innovation and open doors for NCERT's role as a think tank and national resource to provide technical support to centre and state governments. 

Considering the advice of UGC, the Ministry of Education, vide notification dated March 30, 2026, declared NCERT, New Delhi, as an Institution Deemed to be University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956,” Majumdar said.

NCERT has been instructured to take all the necessary steps to work on the vision and begin research programmes along with innovative academic and doctoral courses. 

What Does it Mean for Students, Teachers and Education

NCERT being granted the status is a big move as it is moving into the higher education space rather than being a simple school education and curriculum body. It is expected that now teacher education, research and curriculum development will be strengthened through innovation. 

A deemed university can give its own degrees to students within the regulations and NCERT now has an autonomy. NCERT has been deeply involved in teacher education, curriculum and pedagogical research. With the deemed university status, NCERT can now build programmes around teacher education, educational leadership programmes, case studies, educational psychology, AI in education, etc. 

Institutes of NCERT After Becoming a Deemed to be University

Following six institutes will be a part of the NCERT deemed university status:

  • RIE Ajmer
  • RIE Shillong
  • RIE Mysuru
  • RIE Bhubaneshwar
  • RIE Bhopal
  • Pandit Sunderlal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education (PSSCIVE), Bhopal
Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Aug 11, 2026, 10:56 IST

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