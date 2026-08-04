Ministry of Education Rolls Out Government Initiatives to Increase Enrollment
The Ministry of Education (MoE) has rolled out initiatives to increase enrollment in government schools through Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) and providing APAAR IDs.
In a latest development, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has rolled out initiatives to increase enrollment in government schools. From strengthening school infrastructure and expanding residential facilities to enabling student tracking through Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) and providing APAAR IDs, the Government is taking comprehensive steps to increase enrolment and reduce dropouts.
General Initiatives
- Opening/strengthening of new schools up to Senior Secondary level
- Strengthening school infrastructure
- Setting up, upgradation and running of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) upto Class 12
- Setting up of residential schools/hostels named Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalayas
- Hostels under PM-JANMAN and DAJGUA
- Transport allowance
- Enrolment drives
- Seasonal hostels/residential camps
- Provision of vocational education and ICT facilities in schools
- Free textbooks and free uniforms
- Transport/escort facility
- Hot cooked meals from Balvatika to Class 8 under PM POSHAN Yojana
Vidya Samaksha Kendra (VSK)
- Student tracking to prevent dropouts
- Monitoring students migrating from one school to another
- Tracking progress of learning outcomes
- Real-time monitoring of interventions
- Enhancing teachers' accountability
APAAR ID
- Part of the 'One Nation, One Student ID' programme
- 12-digit lifelong student ID linked to their Aadhaar number.
From strengthening school infrastructure and expanding residential facilities to enabling student tracking through Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) and providing APAAR IDs, the Government is taking comprehensive steps to increase enrolment and reduce dropouts. 📚🏫#NEP2020… pic.twitter.com/ZD93yA44RK— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) August 4, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.