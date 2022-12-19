    Ministry of Education: Vocational Education Needs to be Integrated into all Educational Institutions

    The one-day consultation workshop was held by the Ministry of Education on the theme of ‘Reimagining Vocational Education and Career Guidance’ for school students. Officials asserted that Vocational Education must be added to the curriculum of all higher educational institutes. Check more details here. 

    Consultation Workshop by Education Ministry
    Vocational Education in Schools: The Education Ministry recently conducted a one-day Consultation Workshop on “Reimagining Vocational Education and Career Guidance” for school-going students in association with UNICEF and YuWaah arranged in New Delhi.

    Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, administered the consultation workshop along with two roundtable interactions with the senior officials from various organizations, departments and central-level ministries. 

    As per the media reports, the discussion was held on December 16, 2022, with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Directorate General of Training (ITI), PSSCIVE, Bhopal, NCERT, CBSE, NCVET, AICTE etc.

     

    Key Highlights of the Consultation Workshop 

    The workshop included attendees from different levels of expertise for instance from PwC, YuWaah, Civil Society organizations, the State Education Department, Practitioners and Institutions in the fields of Vocational Education and Career Counselling, Corporates. Present and passed-out students also participated in the seminar. 

    The Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar, emphasised the fact that India needs to accelerate itself in terms of skill development through formal technical training which is termed Vocational Education. This training is necessary throughout schooling in order to pace up with other developed countries. 

    NEP 2020 Discussion in Workshop

    As per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, such education-related issues have been considered and also given solutions for the same. Further, among many keynote speakers,  Kumar pointed out that NEP, 2020 suggested that Vocational Education needs to be involved in all schools and higher education institutions in different phases or divisions to be implemented in the coming ten years. 

    Selected courses are likely to be chosen based on skills gap analysis and mapping of local opportunities to make it demand-driven. United efforts have been put forth by all stakeholders to classify Vocational Education and make it desirable. 

    Keynote Speakers in Consultation Workshop

    The consultations were also addressed by Dhuwarakha Sriram, the Chief of Generation Unlimited (YuWaah), Youth Development and Partnerships along with Terry Durian, the Chief of Education, UNICEF. There were several ideologies presented in the workshop concerning the reinvention of vocational education and learning modules were thereafter discussed in detail. 

    The main objective of the NEP policy launched in 2020 is to implant learning of various skills in school students such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, robotic process automation, cybersecurity, etc. so that vocational graduates will be able to succeed in the global economy.

