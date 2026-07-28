Missed Your Dream College? Delhi University Third Allotment List 2026 May Help

Delhi University, DU, has finished its second round of seat allocations, students are looking forward to the third round. Haneet Gandhi, the Dean of Admissions, says this phase is important for students who haven't secured their preferred college or course yet. Typically, there's a big shuffle after the second round, which opens up many more seats. This year, there are roughly 71,624 undergraduate seats available for the 206,835 students who submitted their preferences. Many vacancies appear in this third round because students who secured spots at other places like IITs, NITs, or private universities drop their DU seats, or because students already enrolled for the course at DU move to a better college, leaving their old seat open.

Some Seats may go Vacant due to Upgradation.

The admissions dean for Delhi University expects the third round of seat allocations to be quite active, especially for colleges that attract many students from outside of Delhi. You can expect vacancies in various courses at several colleges, which includes: