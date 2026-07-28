Missed Your Dream College? Delhi University Third Allotment List 2026 May Help
After Delhi University's second seat allocation process, students are now focused on the third round, which is a crucial opportunity to secure their desired college and course. There is a possibility of seats opening up in many colleges during this phase, which could allow students to get their preferred seat.
Delhi University, DU, has finished its second round of seat allocations, students are looking forward to the third round. Haneet Gandhi, the Dean of Admissions, says this phase is important for students who haven't secured their preferred college or course yet. Typically, there's a big shuffle after the second round, which opens up many more seats. This year, there are roughly 71,624 undergraduate seats available for the 206,835 students who submitted their preferences. Many vacancies appear in this third round because students who secured spots at other places like IITs, NITs, or private universities drop their DU seats, or because students already enrolled for the course at DU move to a better college, leaving their old seat open.
Some Seats may go Vacant due to Upgradation.
The admissions dean for Delhi University expects the third round of seat allocations to be quite active, especially for colleges that attract many students from outside of Delhi. You can expect vacancies in various courses at several colleges, which includes:
- Ramjas College
- Kirori Mal College
- Deshbandhu College
- Satyawati College
- PGDAV College
- Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
- Zakir Husain Delhi College
- Swami Shraddhanand College
- Various off-campus colleges
While it is possible for a few seats to open up at top-tier colleges because students are moving to even better options.
The Third Round is the Biggest Opportunity
The third round of DU admissions is an important chance for students who have not yet selected their preferred college or course. The vacancies open up due to student cancellations and seat upgrades. This phase is highly demanding, so students should monitor the allotment lists carefully, keep their documents ready, and make sure all processes are completed on time to get their chances of getting a desired seat.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.