Mission Shakti Phase 4: UP Government to Impart Self-Defence Training to Girls

Mission Shakti Phase 4: The Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh took a decision regarding the safety and welfare of the girl students studying in upper primary and composite schools. As per the Mission Shakti Phase 4, an initiative by Hon’ble UP Chief Minister Yogi, self-defence training will be imparted to girl children by the physical education instructors in schools.

This will not only establish protection but will also lead to the enhancement of the mental and physical health of school girls. Due to UP CM’s persistent efforts and his policy of ‘zero tolerance' against criminal and unjust activities, the state has seen a significant decline in violence against women over the past five years.

Rani Laxmi Bai Self-Defence Programme

All girls studying in upper primary and composite schools will be trained under the “Rani Laxmi Bai” self-defence training programme. Vijay Kiran Anand, The Director-General of School Education, has announced certain guidelines for the successful management of the self-defence programme.

The major goal behind this training is to make girls self-reliant in both mental and physical ways. This independency will give them the confidence to face the world and tackle difficult situations without any major conflict. Following the mantra of 'Attack is the most suitable weapon for self-defence', an action plan for the training of the girls has been prepared.

This training is scheduled to start in December 2022 and will be conducted till February 2023. Health and physical education instructors and KGBV's sports teachers will train all girls studying in the school during the prescribed period for physical education, sports, arts, and music.

Moreover, the training will be conducted under the supervision of the headmaster of the school. Also, teachers of the schools will also be included during the training programme. They will be simultaneously present during the allotted time period for the girls’ training. A mock drill will be conducted with the aim of spreading awareness among children about safety measures, laws and helpline numbers, etc.

For easy reference and deep understanding, a booklet developed by the Women and Child Protection Organization Headquarters, 1090 Lucknow, based on important laws regarding crimes against women and children, will also be read and discussed in detail with the children.

At present, a total number of 10,158 health and physical education instructors and 10,904 instructors and teachers are working in 746 KGBVs in upper primary schools and composite schools under Samagra Shiksha.

As per the reports, self-defence training has been provided to health and physical education instructors and KGBV sports teachers at the district and block levels in the past years. Self-defence training was organized in schools through the same health and physical education instructors last year. However, for this year 2022-23, health and physical education instructors and sports teachers will provide self-defence training to girls in their schools

