Mizoram Board HSSLC Results 2022 Declared: Know When Where and How to check MBSE 12th Results

MBSE 12th Results 2022: Mizoram Board of School Education has announced the MBSE Class 12 Results 2022 on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared for the Mizoram Board class 12 Examinations can check their results through the link available on the official website of the board.

To check the MBSE 12th Results 2022 for the Science Commerce and Arts streams students are first required to visit the official website mbse.edu.in. Candidates can also check their results through the direct link available here.

Where to check MBSE 12th Results 2022

The Mizoram Board class 12 Science, Arts and Commerce stream examinations have been announced on the official website mbse.edu.in. Candidates can also check the results through the direct link provided on the website mizoram12.jagranjosh.com and results.jagranjosh.com.

How to Check Mizoram Board 12th Results 2022

Mizoram Board 12th Results 2022 are available on the official website of Mizoram Board. Candidates who have been awaiting the results can check here the steps to check their class 12 Exam Results.

Step 1: Visit the MBSE official website

Step 2: Click on the MBSE 12th Result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Class 12 Registration number in the result link provided

Step 4: The results of Mizoram Board 12th exams will be displayed

Step 5: Download the MBSE 12th Results 2022 for further reference

What is the minimum marks required to qualify Class 12 MBSE Results 2022

Mizoram Board 12th Results 2022 have been declared online. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the link provided here. As per the board information, the minimum marks required by the board to qualify the exams is 33% aggregate in the class 12 exams.

What after MBSE 12th Results 2022

Since the Mizoram Board 12th Results have been announced, candidates who have appeared for the exams but wish to improve their scores can apply for the compartmental exams which will be conducted within a month. Students will firsst be required to apply for the compartmental exams thrugh the link provided on the website.

