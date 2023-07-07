Mizoram University Result 2023 Likely Today; Get MZU 2nd, 4th, and 6th Sem Direct Link Here

Mizoram University Result 2023: Mizoram University is likely to release the result for the Undergraduate courses today: July 7, 2023. Once the link is activated, regular and repeat candidates who appeared in even semester exams: 2nd, 4th, and 6th can check out the results on the official website: mzu.edu.in by entering the login information.

Candidates must note that the Mizoram University Result 2023 for the even semester was slated to release on July 6, 2023, as per the official notification. However, the official link has not been activated yet. However, it is expected that the result has been delayed and will be declared today.

Check here the direct link for Mizoram University Result 2023 for even semester examinations.

Mizoram University UG Result 2023: How to Download MZU Even Semester Result?

Candidates can download their scorecards by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mzu.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Examination Notices/Results tab

Step 3: Now, click on the even semester result link

Step 4: Enter the registration number and captcha code

Step 5: The Mizoram University Semester Result 2023 will appear

Step 6: Check and download the scorecard

Mizoram University Results 2023 Overview University Mizoram University Academic Session 2022-2023 Examination Result Even Semester- 2nd, 4th, and 6th UG result Mizoram University UG Result 2023 Date July 7, 2023 (Expected) Official Website mzu.edu.in

