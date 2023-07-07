  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mizoram University Result 2023 Likely Today; Get MZU 2nd, 4th, and 6th Sem Direct Link Here

Mizoram University Result 2023 Likely Today; Get MZU 2nd, 4th, and 6th Sem Direct Link Here

Mizoram University Result 2023: MZU is expected to release the result for the Undergraduate courses today, July 7, 2023. Candidates can check out the results on the official website: mzu.edu.in by entering the login information.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 7, 2023 11:47 IST
Mizoram University Result 2023
Mizoram University Result 2023

Mizoram University Result 2023: Mizoram University is likely to release the result for the Undergraduate courses today: July 7, 2023. Once the link is activated, regular and repeat candidates who appeared in even semester exams: 2nd, 4th, and 6th can check out the results on the official website: mzu.edu.in by entering the login information. 

Candidates must note that the Mizoram University Result 2023 for the even semester was slated to release on July 6, 2023, as per the official notification. However, the official link has not been activated yet. However, it is expected that the result has been delayed and will be declared today.

Mizoram University UG Result 2023 Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

Mizoram University Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: Even Semester- II, IV, and VI Results to declare soon

Check here the direct link for Mizoram University Result  2023 for even semester examinations.

Mizoram University UG Results 2023 Official Link

Click Here

Mizoram University UG Result 2023: How to Download MZU Even Semester Result?

Candidates can download their scorecards by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mzu.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Examination Notices/Results tab

Step 3: Now, click on the even semester result link

Step 4: Enter the registration number and captcha code

Step 5: The Mizoram University Semester Result 2023 will appear

Step 6: Check and download the scorecard

Mizoram University Results 2023 Overview

University

Mizoram University 

Academic Session

2022-2023

Examination Result

Even Semester- 2nd, 4th, and 6th UG result

Mizoram University UG Result 2023 Date

July 7, 2023 (Expected)

Official Website

mzu.edu.in

Also Read: Goa Board SSC supplementary results 2023 declared at gbshse.in, 16.50 percent of students pass in June exam

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023