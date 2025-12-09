India to Establish More CBSE Schools in Australia, Check Details Here

Key Points
- More CBSE schools to be established in Australia due to rising demand among the Indian diaspora
- Both countries to expand the scope of partnership across schools, skills and higher education
- Seven of the 19 foreign universities operating in India are Australian
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced setting up more CBSE schools in Australia. The announcement has been made considering the rising demand for CBSE schools among the Indian Diaspora in Australia.
The announcement was made while speaking at the third meeting of the Australia-India Education and Skills Council, conducted jointly with Australian Education Minister Jason Clare. The union education minister also mentioned that both countries have decided to expand the scope of their partnership across school, skill and higher education, highlighting the vision of competence-based education.
Immense pleasure to welcome Minister @JasonClareMP, Minister @andrewjgiles, Minister @JulianHillMP and the Australian delegation to the 3rd Australia-India Education and Skills Council Meeting.— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 8, 2025
The 3rd AIESC served as a great opportunity to build on the progress made since the… pic.twitter.com/F3IEHptYDQ
The Education Minister also announced 10 SPRAC collaborative projects with leading universities. A confirmation was also given regarding the Letter of Intent handed over to the University of New South Wales. The education minister added that India and Australia will work together on early childhood care, teacher competency enhancement and sports curriculum development.
One of Australia’s premier universities and an academic institution ranked top-20 globally in the QS World University Rankings is set to establish a campus in India.— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 8, 2025
Together with Minister @JasonClareMP handed over the LOI to University of New South Wales on the sidelines of… pic.twitter.com/eQtkwkiMDs
Australian Education Minister Jason Clare, while speaking at the meeting, mentioned that Australia does not have an extensive education partnership with any other country. He mentioned that seven of the 19 foreign universities operating in India are Australian, which reflects the strength of the relationship. He also praised the National Education Policy, calling it an ambitious roadmap to transforming learning and skills.
