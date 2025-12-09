India to Establish More CBSE Schools in Australia, Check Details Here

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced setting up more CBSE schools in Australia. The announcement has been made considering the rising demand for CBSE schools among the Indian Diaspora in Australia.

The announcement was made while speaking at the third meeting of the Australia-India Education and Skills Council, conducted jointly with Australian Education Minister Jason Clare. The union education minister also mentioned that both countries have decided to expand the scope of their partnership across school, skill and higher education, highlighting the vision of competence-based education.