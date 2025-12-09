CG Police Result 2025 OUT
India to Establish More CBSE Schools in Australia, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 9, 2025, 15:50 IST

CBSE schools to be established in Australia due to rising demand among Indian diaspora in Australia. Check latest updates here

Key Points

  • More CBSE schools to be established in Australia due to rising demand among the Indian diaspora
  • Both countries to expand the scope of partnership across schools, skills and higher education
  • Seven of the 19 foreign universities operating in India are Australian

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced setting up more CBSE schools in Australia. The announcement has been made considering the rising demand for CBSE schools among the Indian Diaspora in Australia. 

The announcement was made while speaking at the third meeting of the Australia-India Education and Skills Council, conducted jointly with Australian Education Minister Jason Clare. The union education minister also mentioned that both countries have decided to expand the scope of their partnership across school, skill and higher education, highlighting the vision of competence-based education. 

The Education Minister also announced 10 SPRAC collaborative projects with leading universities. A confirmation was also given regarding the Letter of Intent handed over to the University of New South Wales. The education minister added that India and Australia will work together on early childhood care, teacher competency enhancement and sports curriculum development.

Australian Education Minister Jason Clare, while speaking at the meeting, mentioned that Australia does not have an extensive education partnership with any other country. He mentioned that seven of the 19 foreign universities operating in India are Australian, which reflects the strength of the relationship. He also praised the National Education Policy, calling it an ambitious roadmap to transforming learning and skills. 

Also Read: FMGE December 2025 Application Edit Window at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here


